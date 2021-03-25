agate Scoreboard: Your Sports Mar 25, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bowling700 SeriesFireside: Mike Dotson, 222-267-235-724, Fireball, 195 avg. Sunset: Keith Loran, 258-237-236-731, TNT League, 216 avg.Sunset: Mike Martinez, 225-236-256-717, TNT League, 211 avg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Sports Wire Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Montana State's Troy Andersen eager to take the field healthy at linebacker After blowing out both knees, Huntley Project's Mitchell Burns intent on chasing down once-promising future It's game on: Polson hall of fame tennis coach excited to get spring season going Friday Former Missoula Hellgate star Tres Tinkle reflects on 1st pro season, father's run to Sweet 16 Ennis softball team remains passionate to build program after lost season
