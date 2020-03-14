Bowling

700 Series

Sunset: Dave Winslow, 231-277-206-714, Night Metro, avg. 201

Sunset: Ron Engelhardt, 259-253-198-710, Night Metro, avg. 213

Sunset: Dave Winslow, 200-258-244-702, Night Metro, avg. 203

Sunset: Ron Englehardt, 228-259-225-712, Consolidated, avg. 207

Tags

Load comments