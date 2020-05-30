Golf

Hole-In-One

Rusty Gackle made a hole-in-one on the No. 3 hole at Hilands on Saturday with a 6-iron. Witnesses: Mark Hunt, Zach Robbins, Colten Hunt and Bryce Finnman.

Volleyball

Montana State Billings Summer Volleyball Camps

Registration remains open for the Montana State University Billings summer volleyball camps held July 6-12 at Alterowitz Gymnasium, home of the Yellowjackets. Offerings include a General Volleyball Summer Camp for kids entering grades 1-12 and the 2020 Elite ID Camp for serious players entering grades 10-12 who looking to perfect their skills.

Casey Williams heads both camps and is set to begin her fifth season at the helm of the MSUB volleyball program. Various MSUB volleyball players will also be on hand.

To participate in camp, each player will be required to complete an MSUB medical waiver. Participants are asked to wear tennis shoes and athletic clothing and bring a water bottle and volleyball pads if needed. For information, visit the MSUB Volleyball Camp Website at https://www.msubvolleyball.com/summer-camp.cfm.

Tags

Load comments