Pickle Ball
Round Robin tourney
at Yellowstone Fitness
Order of finish: Don Mack, Steve Pryor, Tom Willis.
For information, contact Jerry Hanson at 406-656-5775.
Basketball
Thanksgiving Skills Camp
The annual Thanksgiving Skills Camp is Nov. 27 from 1-4 p.m. The camp is open to boys and girls in grades 1-6. University of Providence Argos basketball players and coaches will be in attendance coaching and instructing drills. The cost is $30 per camper.
For information, contact JC Isakson at 406-781-3394 or argobasketballcamps@gmail.com .
Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Josh Link, 278-247-257-782, Pioneer, 237 avg.
