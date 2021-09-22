Golf

Hilands

Wednesday Seniors

Scramble: Mike Hansen, Mike Campbell, Jake Korell, Jerry Wolf, Jim Anderson 31; Ben Graves, Dave Kinnard, Ed Hammer, Larry Larson 32.

Yellowstone

Senior Day

1 Best Ball: Kevin Brewer, Fred Kazmierski, Pat Burton -13.

Pryor Creek

Men's League

Step Down Scramble: Ned Johnerson, Wayne Bauer, Joel Leite, Dick Walker 65; Bill Lynn, Jim Moody, Gerry Bittner, Ron Lassiter 67; Bruce Grendahl, Ed Barry, John Langeliers, Bob Hanson, Pat Sherman 68; Doug Johnson, Ron Whitworth, James Pickens, Dick Dye 68; Marty Derrig, Max Erickson, Dick Jonasen, Rick Schaff 68; Ray Koschel, Paul Hart, Rick Ward, Don Marlenee 68; Sonny Westerman, Clint MacIntyre, Pete Peterson, Chuck Jensen 68.

Tags

Load comments