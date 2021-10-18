Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Velma Seymour 236-542; Delvin Mace 247, Phil Koteny 651

Sunday Nite Mixed: Kathy Woodard 179, Sandra Speakerworth 482; Ryan Williams 267-743, Dayton Willoughby 267-729

Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell 165-479; Bob Hanson 236-631

Fireside Seniors: Sandi Olson 191-536; Mike Brophy 237-667

Sojourners: Carolyn Cook 527 series

Heights Seniors: Marilyn Moore 184-515; Rich Hert 247, Mike Sherrill 658

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Mary Lybecker 206, Amy Lumpkin 563; Tate Getchell 251-674

Six Shooters: Caitlyn Garvin 209, Adey DeSocio 209, Amanda Fergerson 521

Pioneer: Joel Borg 268, Ricky McBeth 676

Plaza: Stacy Compton 204, Judy Reid 522

Fireflies: Sue French 190, Brandy Bessmer 502

Bowlers Edge: Dan Dolan 290, Dayton Willoughby 738

T.G.I.F.: Louise Bray 210, Mary Lynn Purcell 462; Nick Miller 262-639

Fireside Lanes Youth Leagues

Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Hope Bunk 215, Kylie Bertrand 432; Boys 12 & Up – Zach Wiseman 254, Brek Strobel 680; Girls 11 & Under – Meya Sherman 106, Maliyah Walks 476; Boys 11 & Under – Evan van Luchene 187, Gunnar Hartman 400

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Judy Miller 165-484; Tyler Maloney 227, John Haigh 597

Tuesday Night Terror: Rhonda McJunkin 185, Nicole French 525; Bob Pribyl 268, Blake Loran 702

Tuesday Night: Marilyn Moore 214-522; Mike Scheppele 247-694

Derby: Margaret Bauers 193-533

Wednesday Night Metro: Jered Rorvik 256-631

Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 198-546; Greg McCannel 229-647

Federal: Wanda Case 204-496; David Lynch 226-607

Consolidated: Gavin Spinler 226-601

Mystic: Kristie Kent 219, Janet Jaynes 554; John Fischer 226, Ken Taft 574

Sunset Bowl Youth Leagues

Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under – Jazmine Storton 110-189; Boys 11 & Under – Jayce Guscott 117-208

Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Adrionna Williams 112, Melanie Fink 396; Boys 12 & Up – Landen Fink 150, Landen Evans 169-441

Town and Country Lanes

T&C Mixers: Crystal Friedrich 212, Pam Brendgord 534; Rick Cope 267, John Morris 669

Wednesday Night: Karissa Ottenbacher 209-552; Rich Westberg 267-688

Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 201-527; Gary Smith 241, Tom Shea 627

Town and Country Lanes Youth League

Jr Gold: Girls – Hope Bunk 236-761 (4); Boys – Brek Strobel 223-734 (4)

Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up –Taezia Griffeth 242-537; Boys 12 & Up – Isaac Sloppy 247, RJ Westberg 577; Girls 11 & Under – Arabella Rooney 123-318; Boys 11 & Under – Langston Gallagher 120, Odin Chowning 324

