Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Velma Seymour 236-542; Delvin Mace 247, Phil Koteny 651
Sunday Nite Mixed: Kathy Woodard 179, Sandra Speakerworth 482; Ryan Williams 267-743, Dayton Willoughby 267-729
Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell 165-479; Bob Hanson 236-631
Fireside Seniors: Sandi Olson 191-536; Mike Brophy 237-667
Sojourners: Carolyn Cook 527 series
Heights Seniors: Marilyn Moore 184-515; Rich Hert 247, Mike Sherrill 658
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Mary Lybecker 206, Amy Lumpkin 563; Tate Getchell 251-674
Six Shooters: Caitlyn Garvin 209, Adey DeSocio 209, Amanda Fergerson 521
Pioneer: Joel Borg 268, Ricky McBeth 676
Plaza: Stacy Compton 204, Judy Reid 522
Fireflies: Sue French 190, Brandy Bessmer 502
Bowlers Edge: Dan Dolan 290, Dayton Willoughby 738
T.G.I.F.: Louise Bray 210, Mary Lynn Purcell 462; Nick Miller 262-639
Fireside Lanes Youth Leagues
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Hope Bunk 215, Kylie Bertrand 432; Boys 12 & Up – Zach Wiseman 254, Brek Strobel 680; Girls 11 & Under – Meya Sherman 106, Maliyah Walks 476; Boys 11 & Under – Evan van Luchene 187, Gunnar Hartman 400
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Judy Miller 165-484; Tyler Maloney 227, John Haigh 597
Tuesday Night Terror: Rhonda McJunkin 185, Nicole French 525; Bob Pribyl 268, Blake Loran 702
Tuesday Night: Marilyn Moore 214-522; Mike Scheppele 247-694
Derby: Margaret Bauers 193-533
Wednesday Night Metro: Jered Rorvik 256-631
Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 198-546; Greg McCannel 229-647
Federal: Wanda Case 204-496; David Lynch 226-607
Consolidated: Gavin Spinler 226-601
Mystic: Kristie Kent 219, Janet Jaynes 554; John Fischer 226, Ken Taft 574
Sunset Bowl Youth Leagues
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under – Jazmine Storton 110-189; Boys 11 & Under – Jayce Guscott 117-208
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Adrionna Williams 112, Melanie Fink 396; Boys 12 & Up – Landen Fink 150, Landen Evans 169-441
Town and Country Lanes
T&C Mixers: Crystal Friedrich 212, Pam Brendgord 534; Rick Cope 267, John Morris 669
Wednesday Night: Karissa Ottenbacher 209-552; Rich Westberg 267-688
Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 201-527; Gary Smith 241, Tom Shea 627
Town and Country Lanes Youth League
Jr Gold: Girls – Hope Bunk 236-761 (4); Boys – Brek Strobel 223-734 (4)
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up –Taezia Griffeth 242-537; Boys 12 & Up – Isaac Sloppy 247, RJ Westberg 577; Girls 11 & Under – Arabella Rooney 123-318; Boys 11 & Under – Langston Gallagher 120, Odin Chowning 324
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.