Golf
Holes-In-One
Tom Schaler aced hole No. 12, a 165-yard layout, with a 7-wood on Thursday at Par 3. The witnesses were Jerry Rivinius and Eugene Sawyer.
Armed with a 9-iron from 127 yards out, Bob Hanson aced the No. 17 hole on the Johnny Walker Course at Pryor Creek. Witnesses: Ed Barry, Ace Barcus, Cliff Frank and Jim Lee.
Yellowstone County Am
at Laurel
Saturday tee times
8:36 a.m.: Colton Hudson, Nathan Bailey, Zach Brehm.
8:44: Kim Hotae, Samuel Fedje, Keith Borst.
8:52: Austin Walter, Travis Caraveau, Terry Caekaert.
9: Peter Benson, Bob McQueen, Mike Nitschke.
9:08: Jimmy Carlson, Bryon Mayala, Greg Karterud.
9:16: Darin Marker, Michael Vinton, Kelly McLean.
9:24: Dave Draeger, Riley Goggins, Kelly Sanders.
9:32: Troy Stiles, Kirk Reichenberg, Todd Askin.
9:40: John Tripp, Bret Boyer, Mike Martinez.
9:48: Lance Stenberg, Gary Hamilton, Dave Douglas.
Par 3
Seniors scramble: Tom Schaler/Jerry Rivinius/Eugene Sawyer 46, Gary Lemke/Mike Nicholes/Keith Buxbaum/Jim Sadowski 48, Max Erickson/Geroge Boe/Dick Wesnick/Gary Amundson 51, Ken Lanning/Jim Neeley/Ron Carstens/Neal Nash 51.
Flags: 3 Jim Neeley. 8 Max Erickson. 10 Rick McIntyre. 17 Keith Buxbaum.
Lake Hills
Senior League
League champion: Ron Burke 76
Low net champion: Tom Schillinger 61
Super Senior low net champion: Larry Keen 67
Flight 1: Gross, Ron Burke. Net, Bill Laurent, Paul McLean.
Flight 2: Gross, Bob Nisbet. Net, Milt Strong, Rick Hadd.
Flight 3: Gross, Gary Ugrin. Net, Dave Williams, Mike Joyce.
Flight 4: Gross, Si Simonsen. Net, Ken Acton, Mark Hansen, Dale Nagel.
Flight 5: Gross, Gary Doll. Net, Bob Holloway, Jim Brown, Terry Lane.
Flight 6: Gross, Glenn Hageman. Net, Jim Keeling, Bill Cochran, Dick Kosmicki
Flight 7: Gross, Mike Zabrocki. Net, Steve Ballock, Butch Clapper, Mike Sullivan.
Flight 8: Gross, Bruce Mueller. Net, Larry Keen, John Alberta, Ralph Blee.
Flight 9: Gross, Jack Wahl. Net, Pat Petrino, Ted Cerise, Tony Nave.
Flight 10: Gross, Pat Joyce. Net, Larry Brensdal, John Cannon.
Flight 11: Gross, John Hamby. Net, Bob Frank, Jake Ketterling, Lanny Fred.
Flight 12: Gross, Del Hayter. Net, Darryl Helmer, Bob Marshall, Howard Sumner.
Flight 13: Gross, Tom Schillinger. Net, Sam Kirkaldi, Dan Carroll, Jim Berg.
Flight 14: Gross, Doug Stenglein. Net, John Beck, Paul Mock, Gene Fisher
Flight 15: Gross, John Glen. Net, Kent Richmond, Jim Reno, Ken Silvernagel.
Flags: 1, Gary Ugrin; 1, Ugrin; 3, Mike Zabrocki; 4, Glenn Hageman; 5, Dave Williams; 7, Milt Strong; 8, Mike Zabrocki; 9, Larry Brensdal.
Fun Run/Walk
Laps 4 Life
Laps 4 Life, a fun run/walk to help homeless School District 2 High School Students, is Sept. 21 at Daylis Stadium at 4 p.m.
Live music is planned and food is available. Prizes are offered. The $10 online registration is due Sept. 20. Registration is $15 the day of the event.
For information, visit www.laps4life.net.
Run! Turkey Run!
Registration for the Run! Turkey Run!, presented by the Yellowstone Rim Runners, is now open at runturkeyrun.org. Those interested have until Thanksgiving morning (when the event starts) to register, but the price will go up after Nov. 1.
This will be the ninth running of the race, which includes a 5K and a street mile. The race begins and ends on 2nd Avenue North between North 30th and 31st Streets. Participants will receive a long sleeve shirt, a pint glass, a free beer or soda and more. Awards will be handed out for largest teams and best costumes, plus age group awards. Runners and walkers of all speeds and abilities are welcome.
Those looking to train for the race are encouraged to participate in one of the Rim Runners’ weekly club runs. The schedule can be found at rimrunners.org.
Cross country
Yellowstone Elementary School Cross Country Meet
The 11th Annual Yellowstone Elementary School Cross Country Meet is Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Pioneer Park in Billings. The event features six one-mile races. The race order will start with 3rd graders followed by 4th graders, and conclude with the 5th graders. Girls will run first in each grade category followed by the boys. The first race starts at 4:15 p.m.
The cross country meet is free to participants registered by Oct. 3, and $10 for entries received between Oct. 4-7. There is no race day registration. Race number pick up is Monday, Oct. 7 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Mansfield Health Education Center- St. Vincent Healthcare (1233 North 30th Street). Race-day number pick up is for out-of-town participants only. It will be located in the southeast corner of Pioneer Park and is available from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The races will be timed and scored. The top school in each age group and gender will receive an award as well as the top five individuals in each grade and gender. Two traveling trophies will be awarded. The Spirit Trophy will be awarded to the school with the most participants per capita and the Top Dog Trophy to the school with the most participants. Participants are encouraged to show their team spirit and wear their school colors.
The purpose of the meet is to introduce young people to a positive running experience. Last year the meet hosted 1,000 participants.
The meet is an event of the Big Sky State Games.
Online registration is available at yes.bigskygames.org. For information, call the Big Sky State Games 406-254-7426.
