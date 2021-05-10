Golf
Yellowstone
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro-Am
Professional results: Nathan Ferrell 73, James Stanofski 74, Renzi Lee 74, Mathew Gibbens 77, Scott Pekovich 79, Tom Anderson 81, John Kienast 81.
Po-Am team results: Paul Keneally-Matthew Lofstrom-Carey Ziebarth-Brian Tschider-Greg Hart, 201; Scott Pekovich-Mikel Garcia-Alan Lamb-Kris Brester-Brandon Hurst, 203; Bill Leach-Mark Luce-Todd Harris-Jody Eames-Eric Murphy, 203; Jim Bob Coleman-Jim J. Sullivan-Vic Stark-Timothy Kienitz-Shane Heigis 207; West Hernandez-Rich Olmsted-Dick Fisher-Kurt Acton-Kyle Woodward, 208; Tim Moore-Caleb Trost-Riley Lawrence-Thas McGrail-Steven Falls Down, 208.
Amateur sweeps
Flight 1: Gross, Jerry Pearsall 68, Jim Bob Coleman 72, West Hernandez 73, Caleb Trost 74, Josh Hedge 74, Chris Hunter 74, Brad Fox 74. Net, Eric Murphy 68, Brandon Hurst 70, Jody Eames 71, Paul Keneally 71, Jim Gallup 73, Casey Conlon 73, Mark Luce 74.
Flight 2: Gross, Matthew Lofstrom 78, Eugene Routledge 78, Troy Bentson 82, Bart Erickson 82, Vince Winterhalter 84, Tyler Johnston 84, Mike Bohlman 84. Net, Kris Brester 70, Jeff Peete 72, Cal Stacey 73, Mikel Garcia 74, Ryan Ruffatto 75, Rich Olmsted 77, Barry King 77.
Flight 3: Gross, Gary Carlson 84, Jim Heath 84, Steven Anderson 86, Dick Fisher 87, Steve Leonard 87, Todd Kaiser 88, Mike Lynn 89. Net, Nic Bateson 67, Zach Waitman 70, Jim Heath 71, Alan Lamb 72, Jim Winter 72, Greg Hart 73, Mike Oliver 74.
Flight 4: Gross, Greg Toland 82, Gary Richards 91, John Shampeny 91, Wally Anderson 92, Dave Evans 94, Richard Martin 95, John Tripp 95, Greg Hardy 95. Net, Dave Debock 70, Max Spotted 70, Dave Porter 71, Gary Shampeny 72, Mike Whittmeyer 73, Wayne Hirsch 74, Jake Barnhart 74.
Yegen
Monday Seniors
AD/BC 2-teams-best ball
Front 9 AD: Phil Hageman/Bill Corcoran 29; Joe Bridges/Michael Jennings 31; George Allen/Frank Wittenberg 33 (card playoff); Joe White/Bob Schuler 33; Wayne Everson/Dennis Zimdars 34.
Front 9 BC: Bill Comstock/John Fekety 31; Steve Hellenthal/Dave Cox 32 (card playoff); John Johnson/Don Jones 32; Raymond Shrader/Gary Lefor 33; Dan Bergstrom/Harry Beauman 34 (card playoff).
Back 9 AD: Jack Gauer/Richard Rodriguez 25; Dale Mack/Chuck Willkom 29; Russ Brown/Jim Rostron 30; Wade Freiboth/Bob Peterson 31 (card playoff); Kenny Wilbert/Jim Harren 31.
Back 9 BC: Bill Twilling/Greg Szudera 29 (card playoff); Pat Belinak/Chun Wong 29; Greg Branstetter/Ralph Snodgrass 30 (card playoff); Tom Shupak/Kem Johnson 30; Eddie Sandoval/Jack Payne 32.
Flags: 1, John Fekety; 7, Mark Lemm; 9, Michael Miller; 11, Dave Bofto; 14, Leroy Morse; 17, Earl May.
Lake Hills
Yellowstone County Senior Interclub
Results: Jim Sears/Brad Jensen/Lane Snyder/Steve Ballock, 136; Steve Staebler/Jerry Rivinius/Bill Lindberg/Stan Simmons, 137 (playoff); Randy Michael/John McMurray/Terry Lane/Dale Hudiburgh, 137; Ned Johnerson/Gary Ugrin/Dan Tryan/BD-Art Geiger, 138.
Low gross: Steve Staebler, 78; Terry Craekert, 80.
Low net: Rocky Roberts, 73 (playoff); Pete Harris, 73; Randy Michael, 74 (playoff); Dan Tryan 74.
