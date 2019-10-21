Golf

Holes-In-One

Dave Cantrell aced hole No. 3, a 155-yard layout, with a 5-wood at Yegen on Monday. The witnesses were Lew Gundlach and Ron Syens.

Ted Rist aced hole No. 5, a 122-yard layout, with an 8-iron on Monday at Yegen. Wade Freiboth and Dennis Freiboth witnessed the shot.

Jay Bell aced hole No. 5 on the Elmer Link North Course at Pryor Creek, a 130-yard layout, with a 7-wood. The witnesses were Jerry Bell, Jack Tuell and Fred Steinmetz.

Bowling

700 series

Fireside: Cory Morgan, 235-248-244-727, 216 avg., Monday Mixed

