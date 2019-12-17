Volleyball
MSUB winter volleyball camp
Registration is now open for the MSU Billings winter volleyball camp being held at Alterowitz Gymnasium on Jan. 19, 26, and Feb. 9. The camp will be three days of specialized training by coach Casey Williams and Jacket volleyball players. Cost is $55 for each participant per night. Prior to camp, each player must complete an MSUB medical waiver. For information and the volleyball medical waiver, visit www.msubvolleyball.com.
Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Bailey Bishoff, 230-275-209-714, avg. 219.
Soccer
MSU Billings Spring College ID Camp
Registration is open for the MSU Billings 2020 Spring College ID Camp to be held March 14-15 at MSU Billings Yellowjacket Soccer Field. The camp will be put on by the MSUB women’s soccer coaching staff including coach Stephen Cavallo and assistant coach Scott Forster and provides participants the opportunity to showcase their skills through competition over three two-hour outdoor sessions. The camp is open to high school, junior college, and 4-year transfers. Cost is $225 for room and board with transportation to camp and $119 for those who are camp skills only. For information, visit MSUBCamps.com.
