Golf
Lake Hills
Shamble Tournament: (three-way tie) Butch Clapper, Tom Cushing, Daryl Helmer, Dave Williams; John Alberta, Steve Ballock, Del Hayter, Gary Ugrin; Ron Burke, Glenn Hageman, Kent Richmond, Rick Stabio; (two-way tie) Dan Carroll, Bob Frank, Rod Kessler, Cobey Theade; Pat Joyce, Bob Nisbet, Mike Sullivan, Jack Wahl.
Yegen
Wednesday Seniors
Low Gross/Low Net
Flight A: Gross: 79 Jim Doll. Net: 69 Wally Holter, 70 (Card Playoff) Jim Sears, 70 Wayne Everson, 70 Jack Gauer, 71 Joe Bridges.
Flight B: Gross: 83 Lew Gundlach. Net: 70 Greg Branstetter, 71 (Card Playoff) Bill Twilling, 71 Brian Reay, 72 (Card Playoff) Bill Comstock, 72 David Hilde.
Flight C: Gross: 85 Gary Salimeno. Net: 69 (Card Playoff) Chuck Willkom, 69 Jim Norris, 70 Ray Shuld, 71 (Card Playoff) Gary Lefore, 71 Greg Smith.
Flight D: Gross: 96 Wayne Lieschner. Net: 66 Ken Laddusaw, 70 (Card Playoff) John Diekhans, 70 Scott McMillin, 71 Eugene Tuka, 72 (Card Playoff) Sandy MacDonald.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.