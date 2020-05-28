Golf

Lake Hills

Shamble Tournament: (three-way tie) Butch Clapper, Tom Cushing, Daryl Helmer, Dave Williams; John Alberta, Steve Ballock, Del Hayter, Gary Ugrin; Ron Burke, Glenn Hageman, Kent Richmond, Rick Stabio; (two-way tie) Dan Carroll, Bob Frank, Rod Kessler, Cobey Theade; Pat Joyce, Bob Nisbet, Mike Sullivan, Jack Wahl.

Yegen

Wednesday Seniors

Low Gross/Low Net 

Flight A: Gross: 79 Jim Doll. Net: 69 Wally Holter, 70 (Card Playoff) Jim Sears, 70 Wayne Everson, 70 Jack Gauer, 71 Joe Bridges.

Flight B: Gross: 83 Lew Gundlach. Net: 70 Greg Branstetter, 71 (Card Playoff) Bill Twilling, 71 Brian Reay, 72 (Card Playoff) Bill Comstock, 72 David Hilde.

Flight C: Gross: 85 Gary Salimeno. Net: 69 (Card Playoff) Chuck Willkom, 69 Jim Norris, 70 Ray Shuld, 71 (Card Playoff) Gary Lefore, 71 Greg Smith.

Flight D: Gross: 96 Wayne Lieschner. Net: 66 Ken Laddusaw, 70 (Card Playoff) John Diekhans, 70 Scott McMillin, 71 Eugene Tuka, 72 (Card Playoff) Sandy MacDonald.

