Holiday Doubles Tournament is scheduled to start on Saturday at Fat Cat Lanes in Laurel. It will run for three weeks on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be $600 in added money. For more details, or to reserve a spot, call (406) 628-8788.

Fireside: Gene Johnson, 252-212-248-712, Sunday Mixed, 192 avg.

Fireside: Mike Freund, 219-237-254-710, Monday Mixed, 212 avg.

Fireside: Dayton Willoughby, 249-270-215-734, Drifter, 220 avg.

Fireside: Craig Nickel, 277-264-199-740, Drifter, 205 avg.

