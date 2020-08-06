Golf

Par 3

Senior Scramble: Si Simonsen/Eddie Sandoval/Keith Buxbaum/Clarke Coulter 47, Roger Ditto/Jerry Rivinius/Kim Flohr/Jim Haw 48, Max Erickson/John Palagyi/Jim Lindberg/Ed Steffans 50, Randy Barthelmess/Tim Strong/Dick Wesnick/Gary Amundson 51.

Lake Hills

Wednesday Evening Ladies

Gross: Cat Everist 38

Net: Laurie Walter 30

Flags: 1.Tegan Leffler, 2.Sue Sumners, 3.Sandy Sandbak, 4.Eli Cooper, 5. Sharmon Larsen, 6. Victoria Konitz, 7.Patty Cooper, 8.Sandy Sandbak, 9.Dell Kay Bertino.

