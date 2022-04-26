Golf

Hole-In-One

John Boll aced the 162-yard No. 12 hole at Par 3 using a 4-hybrid. Witnesses: Caroline Boll, Matt Stricker, Jim Shaver.

Lake Hills

Flags: 1. Bonnie Zieske, 2. Del Kay Bertino, 3. Lisa Forsberg, 4. Shirley Ebert, 7. Alicia Lee, 8. Lois Frank, 9. Pat Pitt.

Low putts: Sharon Fred 15.

Eaglerock

Seniors

Orange Ball, 3 net scores: Tony Wright, Mike Joyce, Chuck Morgan, Pat Joyce 181; Allen Krum, Joel Leite, Jim Keeling, Will Muckelvane 186; Todd Rose, Dale Nagel, Dick Dye, John Witner 189; Dale Mack, Joe Barbero, Bill Poore, Roy Schmidt 192; Ron Hirsch, Charlie Peaton, Blaine Purington, Scott McMillin 192.

Hilands

Tuesday Fun Night

Jeff Gruizenga, Dennis Roberts, Jake Korell 35; Jim Hauptman, Luke Kobold, Steve Diefenderfer 35; Zach Robbins, Mike Hansen, Dean Studer 35.

Yegen

Ladies

Flags: 10. Victoria Konitz, 11. Tammie Hoelle, 12. Lisa VonLaven, 13. Chelsea Wagner, 15. Bonnie Wutzke, 16. Linda Brunelle, 17. Bridett Visser, 18. Jenn Hewett.

Morning Ladies

Partner Draw

Gross: Jo Ausk-Nancy Willkom 90, Deb Wright-Linda Capser 93, Jackie Rose-Norine Maier 98.

Net: Lynn Redman-Julie Hilliard 61.5, Elvira Wilcox-Loretta Doll 63.5, Sharon Marble-Elaine Rist 64.8.

