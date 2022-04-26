Golf
Hole-In-One
John Boll aced the 162-yard No. 12 hole at Par 3 using a 4-hybrid. Witnesses: Caroline Boll, Matt Stricker, Jim Shaver.
Lake Hills
Flags: 1. Bonnie Zieske, 2. Del Kay Bertino, 3. Lisa Forsberg, 4. Shirley Ebert, 7. Alicia Lee, 8. Lois Frank, 9. Pat Pitt.
Low putts: Sharon Fred 15.
Eaglerock
Seniors
Orange Ball, 3 net scores: Tony Wright, Mike Joyce, Chuck Morgan, Pat Joyce 181; Allen Krum, Joel Leite, Jim Keeling, Will Muckelvane 186; Todd Rose, Dale Nagel, Dick Dye, John Witner 189; Dale Mack, Joe Barbero, Bill Poore, Roy Schmidt 192; Ron Hirsch, Charlie Peaton, Blaine Purington, Scott McMillin 192.
Hilands
Tuesday Fun Night
Jeff Gruizenga, Dennis Roberts, Jake Korell 35; Jim Hauptman, Luke Kobold, Steve Diefenderfer 35; Zach Robbins, Mike Hansen, Dean Studer 35.
Yegen
Ladies
Flags: 10. Victoria Konitz, 11. Tammie Hoelle, 12. Lisa VonLaven, 13. Chelsea Wagner, 15. Bonnie Wutzke, 16. Linda Brunelle, 17. Bridett Visser, 18. Jenn Hewett.
Morning Ladies
Partner Draw
Gross: Jo Ausk-Nancy Willkom 90, Deb Wright-Linda Capser 93, Jackie Rose-Norine Maier 98.
Net: Lynn Redman-Julie Hilliard 61.5, Elvira Wilcox-Loretta Doll 63.5, Sharon Marble-Elaine Rist 64.8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.