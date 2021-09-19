Golf
Hole-In-One
Kathy Thomas aced hole No. 7, a 127-yard layout, with a 5-hybrid at Par 3. The perfect shot was witnessed by Pat Thomas, Karla Hoffman, Bruce Hoffman and Megan Lorentz.
Laurel
Fall Classic
Team
Flight 1: 63 Tony Golden Cash Golden, 64 Tom Gruel Rob Webb, 64 Rick Rehm Larry Schmidt
Flight 2: 62 Kelly McLean Lane Cyphers, 65 Rodger Bell Mark Hilario, 65 Jay Edwards Joe Moore, 65 Larry Handsaker Steve Boos
Flight 3: 61 Martin Harris Bill Hein, 63 Larry Stern Bob Cichosz, 64 Randall Rice Randy Rice, 64 Jim Peterson Mike Hilario
Women: 61 Beth Link Karen Zwiener, 63 Kee Dunning Jenny Auers
Individual
Flight 1: Gross 70 Jake McKinney, 74 Cash Golden, 75 Sam Norman; Net 69 Tony Golden, 72 Jesse Norman, 72 Bobby Pulley, 72 Dave Campbell, 72 Tom Gruel
Flight 2: Gross 78 Brad Cayko, 79 George Kelly, 80 Brett Barker, 80 Jay Edwards, 80 Steve Boos; Net 67 Lane Cyphers, 69 Kelly McLean, 71 Verle Davison, 71 Larry Handsaker
Flight 3: Gross 82 Eric Holden, 86 Darrell Bell, 86 Jon Kosovich; Net 68 Bill Hein, 71 Jim Peterson, 72 Ron Carlson,
Women: Gross 77 Kee Dunning, 92 Dori Bruursema; Net 71 Karen Zwiener, 72 Danyllee Volbrecht
Ladies Yellowstone County Amateur
at Yellowstone
September 18-19
Champion: Mary Harris 167
Runner-up: Sue Matson 173
Championship flight: 1st Mary Harris 167, 2nd Sue Matson 173; 1st Net Cheri Ellis 146.
Flight 1: T1st Julie Fauth 185, T1st Mary Halstvedt 185; 1st Net Elizabeth Cooper 150.
Flight 2: 1st Jalene Conlon 178, 2nd Karen Finnegan 193; 1st Net Traci Hirsch 147
Flight 3: 1st Therese Dickey 211, T2nd Susie Kemmis 213, T2nd Patty McLean 213; 1st Net Susan Walton 149
Flight 4: 1st Marcia Hafner 221, T2nd Linda Frickel 222, T2nd Verna Uffelman 222; 1st Net Karen Hayes 143
Bowling
Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association
Ronald Cole of Billings claimed the first Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association tournament of the year Sunday at Fat Cat Lanes in Laurel by defeating Dan Dolan in the championship match,226-182.
With the win, Cole took home $215 while Dolan pocketed $170.
The high game was posted by Ken Taft with a 288 in qualifying. The top qualifier was Robert Brown of Wapati, Wyo., with a 915 for four games.
Honor scores were posted by Brown (710, 700), and Dolan (738).
There were 47 bowlers who competed from Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota.
Order of finish (bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings): Ronald Cole, Dan Dolan, Tim Zorn (Laurel), Keith Loran, Steve Kennedy (Sheridan, Wyo.), Craig Nickel, Robert Brown (Wapati, Wyo.), Mark Kemp (Livingston), Ken Carcich (Sheridan, Wyo.), Dave Winslow, Dean Hoyt, Curt Macha (Sheridan, Wyo.), Walt Niemi, Jeff Hess (Columbus), John Lafko (Columbus), Kerry Baker, Jim Hill, Chester Gilliam (Lovell, Wyo.), Ken Taft, Dale Matthaes, Mike Kitchen (Lovell, Wyo.), Fred Kunz (Cody, Wyo.), John Whitaker (Roundup), Bill Evans (Williston, N.D.), Ron Engelhardt, Brett Barker (Columbus), Don Whiteman (Powell, Wyo.), Monty Corbett (Cody, Wyo.), Don Loessberg (Belgrade), Tom Shea, Jim Blakeley (Roberts), and Fred Keller.
The next tournament will be held on Sunday Oct. 24, 2021 at Fireside Lanes in Billings. There will be one shift of qualifying at 10 a.m. The tournament is for senior bowlers who are 55 and older with both men and women invited to bowl. If bowlers are planning on participating in the next tournament, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or dalematthaes@gmail.com to reserve a place in the event.
Softball
Dawson CC Fall Skills Camp
GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College softball program is set to host its Fall Skills Camp on Saturday, Oct. 2 on the campus of DCC at BL Baker Memorial Field.
Grades Pre-K to 6th will be held in the morning session from 8 a.m. to noon. The afternoon session for grades 7 to 12 is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The camp fee is $75 and registration will be on site, or campers can contact head coach Tami Lagmay at tlagmay@dawson.edu or 256-473-3150. Checks should be made out to DCC Softball.
