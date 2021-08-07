Golf
Pryor Creek
Club Championship
Results Day 1
Ladies Flight 1: Sandy Wilson 94, Kandi Boyer 98.
Ladies Flight 2: Kathy Ferreira 99, Sharon Spooner 101.
Senior Flight 1: Joe Sukut 73, Bob Queen 78.
Senior Flight 2: Curt Burchfiel 76, Dan Dalbey 82.
Senior Flight 3: Lloyd Marsh 83, Pat Brady 85.
Senior Flight 4: Ron Whitworth 76, Kirk Reichebberg 83.
Senior Flight 5: Danny Norwood 86, Dave Davidson 93.
Mens Flight 1: Colton Hudson 72, Alan Mocabee 76.
Mens Flight 2: Casey Hoen 77, Trent Sumpter 77.
Mens Flight 3: Sean Green 77, Clint Hensel 79.
Mens Flight 4: Les Best 84, Ryan Rusley 86.
Mens Flight 5: Justin Hengelfelt 83, Jess McAllister 86.
Bowling
Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association
The Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, Aug. 22 at the Dale Matthaes residence at 2 p.m. The first tournament is scheduled for Sept. 19 in Laurel. Competitors can reserve a place in the first tournament at this time.
Matthaes is also trying to put together a golf event for league members Aug. 22 around 9 or 9:30 a.m. at Par 3.
Email Matthaes at dalematthaes@gmail.com to RSVP or for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.