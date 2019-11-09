Golf
Yellowstone
Paul Allen Cup
Tim Penfield defeated Gabe Lapito in the finals of the Paul Allen match play tournament 2 & 1. This annual event starts in the spring of the year and features a field of up to 64 players.
