Gymnastics

Men's Region 2 Gymnastics Championship

at Seattle

Billings Gymnastics School results

Level 6, Age 11-14: Landon Wagner, 3rd AA, 4th Floor, 3rd Pommel, 3rd Rings, 2nd Vault, 3rd Pbar, 3rd High bar.

Level JD2, Age 11-14: Nethanel Keener, 3rd AA, 2nd Floor, 4th Pommel, 4th Rings, 2nd Vault, 1st Pbars, 3rd High bar.

Level JD1, Age 11-14: Andy Wagner, 3rd AA, 6th Floor, 2nd Pommel, 7th Rings, 5th Vault, 3rd PBars, 6th High bar.

Big Sky State Games

The Big Sky State Games Dance Stage competition and Girls Ice Hockey are slated for Friday through Sunday in Billings.

The Dance Stage events competition will be held at the Pub Station Saturday. Girls Ice Hockey will take place at Centennial Ice Arena Friday through Sunday. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place at each event.

Finals in most sports of the BSSG are July 16–18 in Billings. For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit the website at www.bigskygames.org.

Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Embers: Julie Surrell-Stops 190, Sydney Harris 529; Todd DeLeon 258, Kasey Corneliusen 726

Sunday Nite Mixed: Mary Lynn Purcell 168-468; Bob Hanson 268-664

Drifter: Dale Matthaes 268, Josh Link 746

Tuesday Firesiders: Rhonda McJunkin 233-551

Harmonizers: Diann Kramer 182 game

Plaza: Pat Pitt 208, Lory Jennings 566

Fireflies: Sue French 191-515

Fireball: Joe Canino 279, Kyle Armstrong 729

Firelighters: Mary Lynn Purcell 194-529; Jordan Schaff 207-568

T.G.I.F.: Jana Waters 182, Vera Hinckley 476; Mark Hayashi 245-667

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Vera Hinckley 171, Jaimie Kunn 493; Mike Wong 257, Avery Corneliusen 614

Tuesday Night Terror: Brittany Brester 212-550; Keith Loran 278-720

Tuesday Night: Marilyn Moore 177-504; Dusty Eiden 243-608

Wednesday Night Metro: Matt Ingold 269-707

Thursday Nite Mixed: Kathy Strum 236-598; Skip Heimbichner 236, Jared Rorvik 624

Federal: Cari Larson 184, Cheryl Nagel 474; David Lynch 202-555

Mystic: Deanna Redfern 191, Kristie Kent 494; Ken Taft 227, Travis McClough 599

Golf

Yegen

Monday Seniors

Gross/Net

Front 9 Flight A: Gross, Russ Brown 36. Net, Joe Bridges 34, Tom Shupak 35, Kenny Wilbert 35, Wade Freiboth 36, John Steele 37.

Front 9 Flight B: Gross, Ray Schuld 39. Net, Dave Kennedy 33, Lew Gundlach 35, Charles Peaton 36, Bill Pedersen 36, Gary VanWingen 37.

Back 9 Flight C: Gross, Dennis Lusin 43. Net, Kem Johnson 33, Gordon Krumheuer 34, Mark Lemm 34, Chuck Harvey 34, Dave Cox 35.

Black 9 Flight D: Gross, Michael Jennings 46. Net, Michael Miller, Clarke Coulter 34, Chuck Hunter 35, Samuel Young 36, Bill Corcoran 36.

