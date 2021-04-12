Gymnastics
Men's Region 2 Gymnastics Championship
at Seattle
Billings Gymnastics School results
Level 6, Age 11-14: Landon Wagner, 3rd AA, 4th Floor, 3rd Pommel, 3rd Rings, 2nd Vault, 3rd Pbar, 3rd High bar.
Level JD2, Age 11-14: Nethanel Keener, 3rd AA, 2nd Floor, 4th Pommel, 4th Rings, 2nd Vault, 1st Pbars, 3rd High bar.
Level JD1, Age 11-14: Andy Wagner, 3rd AA, 6th Floor, 2nd Pommel, 7th Rings, 5th Vault, 3rd PBars, 6th High bar.
Big Sky State Games
The Big Sky State Games Dance Stage competition and Girls Ice Hockey are slated for Friday through Sunday in Billings.
The Dance Stage events competition will be held at the Pub Station Saturday. Girls Ice Hockey will take place at Centennial Ice Arena Friday through Sunday. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place at each event.
Finals in most sports of the BSSG are July 16–18 in Billings. For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit the website at www.bigskygames.org.
Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Embers: Julie Surrell-Stops 190, Sydney Harris 529; Todd DeLeon 258, Kasey Corneliusen 726
Sunday Nite Mixed: Mary Lynn Purcell 168-468; Bob Hanson 268-664
Drifter: Dale Matthaes 268, Josh Link 746
Tuesday Firesiders: Rhonda McJunkin 233-551
Harmonizers: Diann Kramer 182 game
Plaza: Pat Pitt 208, Lory Jennings 566
Fireflies: Sue French 191-515
Fireball: Joe Canino 279, Kyle Armstrong 729
Firelighters: Mary Lynn Purcell 194-529; Jordan Schaff 207-568
T.G.I.F.: Jana Waters 182, Vera Hinckley 476; Mark Hayashi 245-667
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Vera Hinckley 171, Jaimie Kunn 493; Mike Wong 257, Avery Corneliusen 614
Tuesday Night Terror: Brittany Brester 212-550; Keith Loran 278-720
Tuesday Night: Marilyn Moore 177-504; Dusty Eiden 243-608
Wednesday Night Metro: Matt Ingold 269-707
Thursday Nite Mixed: Kathy Strum 236-598; Skip Heimbichner 236, Jared Rorvik 624
Federal: Cari Larson 184, Cheryl Nagel 474; David Lynch 202-555
Mystic: Deanna Redfern 191, Kristie Kent 494; Ken Taft 227, Travis McClough 599
Golf
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Gross/Net
Front 9 Flight A: Gross, Russ Brown 36. Net, Joe Bridges 34, Tom Shupak 35, Kenny Wilbert 35, Wade Freiboth 36, John Steele 37.
Front 9 Flight B: Gross, Ray Schuld 39. Net, Dave Kennedy 33, Lew Gundlach 35, Charles Peaton 36, Bill Pedersen 36, Gary VanWingen 37.
Back 9 Flight C: Gross, Dennis Lusin 43. Net, Kem Johnson 33, Gordon Krumheuer 34, Mark Lemm 34, Chuck Harvey 34, Dave Cox 35.
Black 9 Flight D: Gross, Michael Jennings 46. Net, Michael Miller, Clarke Coulter 34, Chuck Hunter 35, Samuel Young 36, Bill Corcoran 36.
