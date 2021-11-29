Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Angie Kleindl 227, Margaret Bauers 555; Cameron Larimer 258, Travis Ernster

Fireside Embers: Bethany Haan 210, Liz Martin 500; Jeff Clark 249, Jake Haan 675

Sunday Nite Mixed: Shaunna Nickel 190-500; Craig Nickel 269, JJ Hill 732

Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell 171-379; Ray Jackson 245-646, Kevin Stiles 245

Fireside Seniors: Marcia Meloni 197, Bobbi Barcus 499; Mike Brophy 233-587

Drifters: Brad Muri 269-704

Sojourners: Donna Degner 223-510

Height's Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 204-573; Tom Shea 225, Dennis Mitchell 607

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Jennifer Smith 209-588; Steve Krell 246-625

Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 193-519; Mike Jennings 221, Dennis Mitchell 609

Pioneer: Nathan Marston 258-699

T.G.I.F.: Stacy Muir 184-504; Nick Miller 258-756

Fireside Lanes Youth

Fireballs: Boys 12&Up - Kale Shore 170-488; Girls 11 & Under - Avery Mattingley 89-246; Boys 11 & under - Cameron Gosnell 137-386

Sunset Lanes

Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 179-511; Trevor Dimon 237, Kyle Wycoff 625

Federal: McKenzie Ostermiller 221-506; Lonnie Spang 258-640

Mystic: Kristie Kent 235-560; Danny Barcus 247, Ken Taft 655

