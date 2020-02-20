Basketball

City Rec

Men's A/B1: T.O. Jones Construction 88, Team Martin 79; Blue Cats 119, Bye Week 73; Hooligans/Fuller Periodontics 85, Team Patton 35.

Billiards

Fraternal Pool League

Scores: Golden Eagles 10, Bald Eagles 7; Eagle Claw 10, Moose 7; K.C. Royals 13, Eagle Eye 4.

Standings: Golden Eagles 208, K.C. Royals 179, Eagle Eye 175, Eagle Claw 168, Bald Eagles 130, Moose 112.

Bowling

700 Series

Sunset: Chris Dunbar, 205-279-226-710, Tuesday Night Terror, 206 avg.

Sunset: Austin Brug, 211-211-279-701, Tuesday Night Terror, 209 avg.

Sunset: Keith Loran, 224-269-236-729, Tuesday Night Terror,  209 avg.

Sunset: Matt Ingold, 229-290-202-721, Wednesday Night Metro, 219 avg.

Fireside: Caleb Ives, 299-225-205-729, Fireball, 193 avg.

