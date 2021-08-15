Slow pitch softball

State Tournament

at Stewart Park

Championship games

Co-Ed D

State Farm 14, Bad News Bears 6

Co-Ed E

Lyon's Den 13, Westside/Pallisades Falls 7

Golf

Hilands

Club Championship 

Overall club champions

Men: Ryan Truscott

Ladies: Kee Dunning

A-Flight Men: 1st Gross Ryan Truscott, 2nd Gross Cliff Oppeguard; 1st Net Ryan Venable, 2nd Net Garry Fagan.

B-Flight Men: 1st Gross Curt Wheeler, 2nd Gross Rusty Gackle; 1st Net Kelly Strobel, 2nd Net Mark Hunt.

Senior Flight Men: 1st Gross Jim Buller, 2nd Gross Garry Fagan; 1st Net Jim Walker.

Ladies Flight: 1st Gross Kee Dunning, 2nd Gross Shannon Jensen; 1st Net Amy Anderson.

Ladies Flight Seniors: 1st Gross Candice Godfrey; 1st Net Carolyn Campbell.

