Slow pitch softball
State Tournament
at Stewart Park
Championship games
Co-Ed D
State Farm 14, Bad News Bears 6
Co-Ed E
Lyon's Den 13, Westside/Pallisades Falls 7
Golf
Hilands
Club Championship
Overall club champions
Men: Ryan Truscott
Ladies: Kee Dunning
A-Flight Men: 1st Gross Ryan Truscott, 2nd Gross Cliff Oppeguard; 1st Net Ryan Venable, 2nd Net Garry Fagan.
B-Flight Men: 1st Gross Curt Wheeler, 2nd Gross Rusty Gackle; 1st Net Kelly Strobel, 2nd Net Mark Hunt.
Senior Flight Men: 1st Gross Jim Buller, 2nd Gross Garry Fagan; 1st Net Jim Walker.
Ladies Flight: 1st Gross Kee Dunning, 2nd Gross Shannon Jensen; 1st Net Amy Anderson.
Ladies Flight Seniors: 1st Gross Candice Godfrey; 1st Net Carolyn Campbell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.