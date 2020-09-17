Golf
Lake Hills
Yellowstone Senior Cup
A Bracket: Milt Strong 2 Up over Rich Lorenz; Dave Williams 1 Up over Rod Kessler.
B Bracket: Glenn Hageman 2 & 1 over Del Hayter; Robert Marshall over Howard Sumner (withdrew).
Pryor Creek
Seniors
Beat the Board scramble: Doug Wilson, Bob Wilson, Ron Engelhardt, Bob Hanson, Harvey Susott 62; John Felicioni, Steve Staebler, Ron Whitworth, Jim Lee, Ray Corcoran 64; Kirt Christensen, Randy Bodley, John Langeliers, Joel Leite, Ken Rauch 64; Mike Songer, Marty Rukstad, Cliff Frank, Jerald Schimetz, Dave Crosmer 65; Riley Goggins, Dan Vogt, Dave Scott, Jim Pickens, Allen Saylor 65.
Par 3
Scramble: George Boe, Perry Scheidecker, Melvin Raatz, Dick Hilgendorf 48; Ken Foos, Jim Lindberg, Keith Wilson 50; John Boll, Jim Norris, Jim Besel, Dave Swanson 50; Eddie Sandoval, John Palagyi, Dick Wesnick, Gary Amundson 50.
Hilands
Thursday Men's Day
Flags: 3/12 Glenn Pike, 4/13 Bill Mills, 5/14 Jerry Wolf, 9/18 Jon Pierce.
