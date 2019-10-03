Pool
Faternal Pool League
Results: Golden Eagles 13, Moose 4; K.C. Royals 14, Bald Eagles 3; Eagle claw 13, Eagle Eye 4.
Standing: K.C. Royals 14, Golden Eagles 13, Eagle Claw 13, Moose 4, Eagle Eye 4, Bald Eagles 3.
Bowling
Women's Tournament
The Women's 500 and 600 Tournament will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sunset Bowl at 1:00 P.M. with a 12:30 P.M. check-in. Entries close October 18, 2019. Tournament entries are available at all local bowling centers. For further information on the 500 tournament, please contact Martie Erskine at (406) 652-4038. For information on the 600 tournament, please contact Deb Brewington at (406) 690-6040.
700 Series
Fireside: Josh Link, 264-246-218-728, Pioneer, Avg. 240.
Fireside: Nathan Martson, 236-267-210-713, Pioneer, Avg. 208.
Youth wrestling
Billings Wrestling Club
The first practice is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Levels Training Center, located at 523 S. 29th. Open registration will take place on practice nights, which are set for Monday through Wednesday.
Trapshooting
Huntley Trap Club
Marvin LaMotte Memorial
Singles: AA: Brett Preeshl 98. A: Wade Klingaman 93. B: Andy Adams 87. D: Garrett Prom 76. Junior: Lane Bequette 92. Lady: Tonya Kent 84. Veteran: Billy Holder 94.
Handicap: Short yardage: Andy Adams 84. Mid: Billy Holder 82. Long: J D Kent 83 (won tiebreaker), Brett Preeshl 83.
Doubles: A: Brett Preeshl 81. B: Wade Klingaman 87. C: Garrett Prom 67. D: Lane Bequette 82.
H O A: Brett Preeshl 262
