Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Angie Kleindl 192, Joan Ferguson 520; Tim Kirby 267, Cameron Larimer 662

Sunday Nite Mixed: Tawny King-Burgee 193, Shaunna Nickel 492; Travis Ernster 254-651

Early Risers: Mike Pickett 246-632

Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 224-586; Ace Barcus 224-602

Drifter: Craig Nickel 296-801

Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 194-520; Ace Barcus 236, Mike Sherrill 645

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Marla Abell 222, Moriah Martell 531; Keith Bushman 279-704

Harmonizers: Khanthaly Keutla 176, Kristi Siroky 506

Jubilee Seniors: Mary Baasch 213, Shelene Boehm 538; Dennis Mitchell 215-620

Six Shooters: Amanda Fergerson 212-557

Pioneer: Josh Link 278, Dave Winslow 725

Plaza: Brenda Dugas 186, Darla Dunham 490

Fireflies: Jolene Borg 245-573

Bowlers Edge: Scott Gasser 290-721, Cory Morgan 300-747

Sportsman: Stu Summers 262, Travis Ernster 694

T.G.I.F.: Stacy McCombs 173, Anya Freitag 489; Frank Bubis 236-626

Fireside Lanes Youth Leagues

Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up – Maggie Abril 91, Mari Barbero 346; Boys 12 & Up – Ethan Lester 265, Brek Strobel 598; Girls 11 & Under – Skye Maxwell 66-191; Boys 11 & Under – Evan van Luchene 139, Layne Marston 219

Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up – Talen Gosnell 192-529, Kale Shore 131-376; Girls 11 & Under – Avery Mattingley 80-212, Alexis Boyer 63-165; Boys 11 & Under – Michael Cihak 100-259

Spitfire: Girls 12 & Up – Sivali Tusi 52, Riley Fellon 158; Boys 12 & Up – Jacksyn Crew 108, Weston Sampson 282; Girls 11 & Under – Emmaline Andrews 59, Spencyr Forslund 164; Boys 11 & Under – Ethan Williams 98, Bentley Campbell 148

Balls of Fire: Girls 12 & Up – Gillianne Ostermiller 169, EllyAnna Hale 433; Boys 12 & Up – Gabe Morgan 224-569

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 189-501; Jered Rorvik 245, Jason Albaugh 612

Tuesday Night Terror: Kathy Stiles 208, Jana Waters 547; Doug Arneson 266, Blake Loran 628

Tuesday Night: Jennifer Dvorak 193-516; Mike Scheppele 258, Kyle Wyckoff 677

Derby: Tawny King-Burgee 202-529

Wednesday Night Metro: Dale Matthaes 270, Cordell Bird 663

Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 197-540; Dave Strum 230, Skip Heimbichner 611

Federal: Cheryl Nagel 201, Chris Dobitz 493; Blaine Dahle 224-579

Consolidated: McKinley Spotted Bear 237, Josh Johnson 242-643

Mystic: Marianne Kale 202-528; Ken Taft 278-696

Sunset Bowl Youth Leagues

Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under – Jazmine Storton 92-170; Boys 11 & Under – Jayce Guscott 100-190

Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up – Melanie Fink 140-379; Boys 12 & Up – Ezra Enslow 145, Landen Fink 411; Boys 11 & Under – Levi Halama 149 game

Town and Country Lanes (results unavailable)

Town and Country Lanes Youth League (results unavailable)

