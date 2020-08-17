Golf
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Orange Ball
Front 9: Tom Eldredge-Rico Brennan-Chuck Willkom-Leroy Morse 59; John Kemp-Ray Schuld-Ralph Snyder-Harvey Tripple 60; Archie Caraveau-Lane Snyder-Don Jones-Jim Rostron 62; Jim Sears-Tom Shupak-Gary Lefor-Neal Nash 63; Greg Branstetter-Tommy Johnson-Steve Erickson-Roy Schmidt 64 (card playoff).
Back 9: Jim Doll-Lew Gundlach-Dave Kennedy-Bob Ille 59; John Steele-Earl May-Blind Draw-Sam Deckert 60; Jack Gauer-Quentin Gilham-Dave Russell-Dennis Lusin 63; Jim Ashcraft-George Allen-John Fekety-Blind Draw 64; Dan Lee-Bill Twilling-John Junnila-Bob Gilbertson 65 (card playoff).
