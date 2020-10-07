Golf
Eaglerock
Men's Seniors
Waltz Time shamble: Roger Ditto, Greg Charnesky, Terry Laughery, John Witner 106; Charlie Peaton, Dale Nagel, Dick Jonasen, Pat Joyce, Robert Foote 110; Dennis Newell, Ron Peterson, Ed Barry, Parris Atherton 110; Dan Tryan, Doug Green, Tommy Johnson, Tye Schulz, Del Denton 111.
Hilands
Seniors
1 Net of 3: Dave Kinnard/Jerry Hanson/Jim Anderson 27; Rich Hageman/C.W. Lo/Art Geiger 27; David Prewitt/Dale Hudiburgh/Jerry Wolf 30.
KURL Pastor's Golf Tournament
at Pryor Creek
Traveling trophy winners: Todd Rowen/Curt Mccamish
Championship flight: Tom Fender/Lance Fred 63, Kerry Larson/Warren Drange 64, Fred Gunville/Dave Oltrogge 69.
Wannabees: Ray Hicks/David Lynch 70, Rocky Erickson/Russ McLelland 70, Todd Rowen/Curt McCamish 70.
Heavenly Hackers: Robb Huston/Greg Glueckert 78, Don Beal/Jim Beal 83, Jim Yeley/Greg Meyer 86.
Pryor Creek
Senior Men's League
Shamble-2 Gross Scores, 2 Net Scores: Bob Oostermeyer, Rick Ward, Joel Leite, Harvey Susott 289, Thomas Day, Cliff Schell, Wayne Bauer, Allen Saylor 292, Kirt Christensen, Dennis Newell, Randy Perry, Ken Rauch 295 S/C, Paul Miron, Jim Torske, Scott Alexander, Dave Crosmer 295, Ned Johnerson, Tim Vicars, Fred Montgomery, Dick Walker 300 S/C.
