Golf

Laurel

Gross

Flight 1: Morgan O’Neil-Kinsey Irvin 72, Amber Griffith-Ashley Cortez 77

Flight 2: Julie Fauth-Jalene Colon 81, Janine Gotschell-Sharron Prokop 83

Flight 3: Mandi Hurr-Kandi Boyer 82, Debbie Bodner-Robin Sainbury 91

Flight 4: Elvira Wilcox-Regina Zeilstra 93, Linda Frickel-Linda Jacobson 100

Net

Flight 1: Jennie Waggoner-Tiffani Coleman 68, Laura Turner-Gay Elliot 70

Flight 2: Candy Alberi-Dell Kay Bertino 68, Tara Grazley Pfister-Heather Elkin 69

Flight 3: Shawna Tjaaland-Ivy Ekle 65, Bonnie Riley-Sharron Torski 78, Nancy Metzger-Linda Weidler 78

Flight 4: Mickey Campbell-Danylle Volbrecht 74, Judy Pirtz-Vicki Bell 76, Janell Keeling- Bobbie Tryan 76

Derby: 1st Brady Candy Kathy Dugger, 2nd Paul O’Neil Sandy Wilson, 3rd Joey Moore Tiffani Coleman

Tags

