Golf
Laurel
Gross
Flight 1: Morgan O’Neil-Kinsey Irvin 72, Amber Griffith-Ashley Cortez 77
Flight 2: Julie Fauth-Jalene Colon 81, Janine Gotschell-Sharron Prokop 83
Flight 3: Mandi Hurr-Kandi Boyer 82, Debbie Bodner-Robin Sainbury 91
Flight 4: Elvira Wilcox-Regina Zeilstra 93, Linda Frickel-Linda Jacobson 100
Net
Flight 1: Jennie Waggoner-Tiffani Coleman 68, Laura Turner-Gay Elliot 70
Flight 2: Candy Alberi-Dell Kay Bertino 68, Tara Grazley Pfister-Heather Elkin 69
Flight 3: Shawna Tjaaland-Ivy Ekle 65, Bonnie Riley-Sharron Torski 78, Nancy Metzger-Linda Weidler 78
Flight 4: Mickey Campbell-Danylle Volbrecht 74, Judy Pirtz-Vicki Bell 76, Janell Keeling- Bobbie Tryan 76
Derby: 1st Brady Candy Kathy Dugger, 2nd Paul O’Neil Sandy Wilson, 3rd Joey Moore Tiffani Coleman
