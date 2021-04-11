Rugby

Magic City 7s

Cook-Off and Camp Registration

The Magic City 7s club is holding a cook-off and camp registration April 24 at Rose Park Field from noon to 3 p.m. The rugby pitch is south of the pool at Rose Park.

A silent auction will also be held during the cook-off and registration with proceeds benefiting the Magic City 7s rugby club. 

The rugby camp is set for June 14-18 and is for boys and girls. Those 10 and under will go from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and those 11 to 18 will go from noon to 4 p.m.

For information, call Adam Kuchin at 406-318-9770 or John Dahl at 406-855-3146.

