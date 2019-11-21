Wrestling
Darkhorse Wrestling Club
The Darkhorse Wrestling Club will begin its 2020 AAU and USAW wrestling season soon. All interested wrestlers (ages 5 and up) who are current or future Billings Senior Broncs are invited to participate. Registration will be held at the Boys & Girls Club at 505 Orchard Ln., on Monday, Dec. 2, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. New wrestlers need to bring a copy of their birth certificate at the time of registration. Practice begins Monday, Dec. 30. Normal practice days will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Boys & Girls Club. The fee is $30 per participant (includes AAU card and a club T-shirt). Pre-registration is preferable but walk-in registration at practice will be accepted. For information, call Cody Turnquist at 670-6298 or Kelly Murch at 650-3399.
Pickle Ball
Yellowstone Fitness Round Robin Tournament
Order of finish: Jeanne Peterson, Scott Brown, Tom Berry
For information, contact Jerry Hanson at bigskyjerry@gmail.com .
Billiards
Fraternal Pool League
Team scores: K.C. Royals 11, Golden Eagles 6; Eagle Eye 12, Moose 5; Eagle Claw 12, Bald Eagles 5.
Team standings: Golden eagles 87, Eagle Eye 80, K.C. Royals 76, Eagle Claw 67, Bald Eagles 47, Moose 46.
