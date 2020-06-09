Golf

Hole-in-one

While playing in the Men's Pro-Am on Monday at Laurel Golf Club, Jim Buller aced the 178-yard No. 17 hole with a 4-hybrid. Witnesses included Ty Armstrong, Mike Whittmeyer, Mark Hunt and Kevin Sullivan.

Laurel

Yellowstone Chapter PGA

CORRECTION: The Gazette received incorrect results for the Laurel Men's Pro Am on Monday. This post has been updated with the correct results.

Top club pros: Jeff Allen 71; Tom Anderson 74; Jim Empey 74; Andrew Cortez 75; Matthew Gibbens 75; Kury Reynolds 75.

Pro-Am Team: Andrew Cortez-Patrick McMullen-Chuck Thoennes-Ron Naber-Curt Wheeler 201; Jeff Allen-Kevin Woodin-Jim O'Neil-Paul O'Neil-Garrett Woodin 203; Tyler Roberts-Jordan Roberts-Jesse Noel-Rob Venneman-Larry Handsaker 204; Dan Bosch-Dan Ryan-Jay Wartnow-Pat O'Connor-Mike Reiter 205; Andrew Cortez-Bob Ulrich-John Reed-Jeff Cochrane-Jim Heath 207; Tom Anderson-Robert K. Anderson-Shawn Berry-Nathan Bailey-Liam Clancy 207; Evan Neihaus-Mark Taylor-Peter Benson-Steve Cassity-Sean Benson 208; Matthew Gibbens-Michael Megerth-Matthew Hall-Chris Hoggan 211; Kelbi Lee-Bill Leach-Lee Levine-Todd Sisson-Jody Eames 211; Steve Hurd-Brad Fox-Todd Krumm-Monte Krumm-Tony Golden 211; Jake Hedge-Tyson Bickford-Nick Pasquarello-Samuel Berry-Cole Whitmoyer 211; Mark Houser-Joey Lovell-John Weber-Chris Goldan-David Goldan 213.

Amateur sweeps

Gross

Flight 1: Sean Benson 70, Liam Clancy 72, Chris Hunter 72, Joey Moore 73, Nathan Bailey 73, Todd Sisson 74.

Flight 2: Jordan Roberts 75, Tyler Johnston 79, Tom Kastelitz 80, Ryan Truscott 81, Dana Scott 82, Shawn Berry 84.

Flight 3: Ron Naber 76, Jesse Noel 80, John Reed 84, Curt Finnicum 85, Jack Sinclair 85, Kris Brester 85, Rick Norberg 86. 

Flight 4: Mike Reiter 82, Wayne Nelson 85, Cobey Theade 86, Michael Megerth 90, Mark Taylor 91, Kelly McLean 91, Dave Evans 91, Tom Denman 91. 

Net

Flight 1: Garrett Woodin 71, Mark Houser 73, Samuel Berry 74, Bill Leach 75, Brady Cady 75, Bill Allen 76.

Flight 2: Jay Wartnow 69, Mikel Garcia 74, Dan Bosch 74, Chuck Thoennes 75, Gary Carlson 76, Ken Kallem 77.

Flight 3: Bill Chupp 70, Rob Venneman 71, Jim Heath 72, Todd Krumm 73, Thomas Scott 73, Mark Bentson 74, Rhett Nemelka 75.

Flight 4: Tony Golden 68, Bob Ulrich 69, Steve Hurd 72, David Debock 73, Cole Whitmoyer 73, Pat O'Connor 74, Scott Aspenlieder 75.

Yegen

Monday Seniors

AD/BC Two-Man Teams Best Ball

Front 9: AD: Jim Ashcraft-Tim Schug 26; Bob Turnquist-Mort Forney 29; Jim Doll-Clarke Coulter 30 (scorecard playoff); Brian Gouldsberry-Ron Smith 30; David Reda-Ken Laddusaw 31 (scorecard playoff); Tom Eldredge-Neal Nash 31. BC: Bob Skates-John Johnson 28; George Allen-Dave kennedy 29 (scorecard playoff); Gary VanWingen-Harry Beauman 29; David Armstrong-Bruce Rost 31 (scorecard playoff); Dan Lee-Jim Wagner 31; Charles Peaton-Steve Erickson 32 (scorecard playoff).

Back 9: AD: Wally Holter-Michael Miller 25; Ken Foos-Dennis McKnire (card playoff); Phil Hageman-John Diekhans 29; Jack Gauer-Sam Deckert 30 (scorecard playoff); Archie Caraveau-Ed Helgeson 30; Wayne Everson-Jim Hatten 31 (scorecard playoff). BC: Earl May-Chuck Willkom 28 (scorecard playoff); Bill Comstock-Doug Green 28 (scorecard playoff); David Pope-Ralph Snodgrass 28; Dave Russell-Lyle Gabrian 29 (scorecard playoff); Bill Twilling-Ralph Snyder 29; Bill Johnson-Gary Lefor 31 (scorecard playoff).

Run/Walk

Milk River Catfish Days

Glasgow

One mile run/walk: Adult: Alisha Hindt, Glasgow, 13:30; Erin Aune, Glasgow, 13:49; David Holte, Mandan, North Dakota, 14:36. K-12: Jack Morehouse, Glasgow, 11:03; Aiden Aune, Glasgow, 11:21; Anders Aune, Glasgow, 13:24.

Five-kilometer run/walk: Adult: Ali Flaten, Glasgow, 23:28; Jeremy Radakovick, Glasgow, 26:50; Tim Phillips, Glasgow, 28:09. K-12: Eli Feezell, Glasgow, 27:01.

Corn Hole tournament

Milk River Catfish Days

Glasgow

Top three teams: Silver Tihista-Elliot Ersling, Nashua; Adam Johnson-Juice Fischer, Glasgow; Will Larsen-Zach Moser, Glasgow.

