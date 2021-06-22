Golf
Lake Hills
Tuesday Ladies
Flags: 1 Shirley Ebert, 2 Shirley Ebert, 3 Alicia Lee, 4 Sandy Leach, 6 Dell Kay Bertino, 7 Shirley Ebert, 9 Jeanette Bejot.
Low putts: Shirley Ebert.
Eaglerock
Seniors
1 Gross, 1 Net: Allen Krum, Luis Diaz, Chuck Morgan, Parris Atherton 127, Jerry Rivinius, Greg Charnesky, Tye Schulz, Ken Haag 131, Dan Tryan, Joel Leite, Dick Kosmicki, John Witner 134, Dale Mack, Mike Joyce, Doug Green, Scott McMillin 135.
Flags: Mike Joyce, Dale Nagel, Dan Tryan, Jim Keeling.
Yellowstone
Tuesday Night League
Couples Scotchball count 2 of 3
Results: 1, Matt Desin/Becky Desin/Jim Sullivan/Amy Boyer/Mick Durham/Donna Durham 71. 2, Curtis Finnicum/Julie Finnicum/Douglas Benge/Lucy Benge 74. 3 (tie), M.J. McDonnell/Lindsey McDonnell/Joel Desin/Cindy Desin/Scott Wickam/Haylie Wickam 75. 3 (tie), Braden Wickam/Madison Wickam/Stephen Zabawa/Susan Sullivan/Drew Leveaux/Emily Leveaux 75.
Flags: Longest Putt 3, Jody Desin; Closest to pin 5, Joe Blaseg; Closest to pin 8, Lindsey McDonnell; Longest Putt Made 7, Jim Sullivan.
2021 Par Tee
Overall Champions: Mary Halstvedt/Joan Matz 19.
Garland of Roses Flight: Lezlee Harrison/Ali Weedin 15, Kathy Olson/Jeri Heard 15, Tiffani Coleman/Amy Anderson 14, Darci Bartholomew/Patty Cooper 14.
Triple Crown Flight: Mary Halstvedt/Joan Matz 19, Traci Hirsch/Cheryl Sandbak 16, Donna Durham/Mikaela Durham 14, Jalene Conlon/Julie Fauth 14.
Mint Julep Flight: Linda Clawson/Jeanne Peterson 15, Susie Kemmis/Pam Kaufman 15, Pier Brewer/Tarra Pfister 14, Jeannie Typanski/Deanna McCann 13.
Churchill Downs Flight: Connie Nance/Verna Uffelman 16, Jami McNea/Kathy Cross 16, Susan King/May Engel 12, Patty McLean/Cathy Hareland 9.
Secretariat Flight: Amber Hellekson/Christy Benbow 18, Karen Hayes/Kass Crawford 16, Twyla Best/Judy Stewart 15, Cindy Reno/Janet Haar 15.
Ladies PGA Pro Am
At Riverside Country Club
Professional Results: 1, Andrew Cortez 66; 2, Ryan Troxel 73.
Pro Am Results: 1, Andrew Cortez/Val Griffith/Ashley Cortez/Amber Griffith 124; 2, Chuck Thoennes/Susan Haskins/Laura Turner/Gay Elliot 129; 3, Jack Thorsen/Bev Piette/Diane Allen/Sue Koslofsky 137; 4, Luke Harrison/Patty Shea/Nancy Gerlach/Bobby Bear 138.
Amatuer Sweeps
Flight 1: Gross, Susan Haskins 76, Ashley Cortez 78. Net, Val Griffith 70, Shelley Lehrkind 72.
Flight 2: Gross, Penny Shaw 82, Camero Frates 84. Net, Joann Wilcox 67, Kami Scott 72.
Flight 3: Gross, Laura Turner 83, Becky Erickson 89. Net, Bev Piette 65, Ginger Griffith 72, Diane Allen 72.
Yegen
Ladies Night
Flags: 1, Jo Ausk; 2, Shae Nielsen; 3, Connie Begger; 4, Jackie Rose; 5, Barb Lawson; 6, Sarah Wheeler; 7, Heather Biggerstaff; 8, Heather Biggerstaff; 9, Jennie Jones.
Hilands
Tuesday Night Fun
Scramble: 1, Todd Torbert/Mike Hansen/Jake Korell 34; 2, Jim Buller/Bob Blackford/Rich Hageman 34; 3, Brad Hedges/Dave Kalberg/Jerry Hanson 35.
Pine Ridge
Closeup Scramble
The Closeup 18 Hole Golf Scramble Fundraiser is Saturday, July 18 at the Pine Ridge Golf Course in Roundup. Shotgun start at 11 a.m. Fee is $75 per person and includes cart and dinner. Contact Pine Ridge Golf Course at 406-323-2880, or Tannar Cummings at tannarcummings@roundup.k12mt.us or 406-323-2402 to register.
