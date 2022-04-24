Golf
Laurel
Spring Kickoff: 1st Brandon Hatveldt, Jay Galt, John Galt 141; 2nd Andy Balsam, Greg Matthews, Rob Balsam 142.25; 3rd Ray Hittmeier, Austin Thomas, Lucas Blehm 142.75; 4th Jake McKinney, Tim McKinney, Jim Flotkoetter 143; 5th Tyler Roberts, Rob Venneman, Larry Schmitt 144.
