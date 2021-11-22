Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Margaret Bauers 211-598; Matt Lawson 244-694
Fireside Embers: Heather Kohlman 204, Karrissa Kohlman 513; Craig Nickel 254-709, Paul Krengel Jr. 254
Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell 148-365; Mike Pickett 242, Bob Hanson 637
Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 190-516; Mike Brophy 225, Ace Barcus 593
Drifter: Ed Sauer 278, Dan Dolan 723
Sojourners: Donna Degner 572-212
Height's Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 214-566; Corby Moore 236-607
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Jennifer Smith 214-554; Randy Holm 267-659
Harmonizers: Ann Brown 171, Darla Dunham 528
Six Shooters: Keilei Kohlman 210-543
Pioneer: Ricky McBeth 278-768
Plaza: Darla Dunham 202-514
Fireflies: Debbie Farrar 205-517, Nicole French 517
Bowlers Edge: Kyle Armstrong 266-724
T.G.I.F.: Mary Lynn Purcell 182, Louise Bray 485; Tyson Schlabs242-631
Fireside Youth Leagues
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up - Mari Barbero 146, Maggie Abril 289; Boys 12 & Up - Brek Strobel 246, Chase Maxwell 582; Girls 11 & Under - Meya Sherman 135, Kinsley Link 335; Boys 11 & Under - Evan VanLuchene 150, Gunnar Hartman 344
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Kale Shore 197-538; Girls 11 & Under - Avery Mattingley 88-204; Boys 11 & Under - Cameron Gosnell 146-352
Balls O Fire: Girls 12 & Up - Haylee Krohne 166-309; Boys 12 & Up - Clayton Copper 205, Jacob Fox 555
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 233-567, Brandon Albaugh 256-661
Tuesday Nite Terror: Linda Fries 198-526; Rod Hankel 236, Mike Scheppele 618
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 183-499; Bob Lang Jr 239-622
Derby: Margaret Bauers 193-543
Wednesday Night Metro: Cordell Bird 258, Travis Bird 683
Thursday Nite Mixed: Kathy Strum 211, Donna Degner 555; Dusty Eiden 257-711
Federal: Kim Mueller 218-506; Blaine Dahle 238-621
Consolidated: Logan Breshears 266, John Morris 568
Mystic: Debby Folkerts 187, Bobbi Barcus 469; Travus Frost 244, Danny Barcus 650
Sunset Youth Leagues
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Serenity Ingold 136-229; Boys 11 & Under - Tiburon Guscott 99-186
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Ava Lee 145: Ian Shaffer 154-399
Town and Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Dan Friedrich 276-621; Crystal Friedrich 225 Katie Schultz 564
Wednesday Night: Rich Westberg 260, Steve Krell 730; Bree Allee 206, Cassie Huck 556
Late Starters: Tom Shea 233-664; Bobbi Barcus 192-519
Town and Country Youth Leagues
Saturday Shooters: Boys 11 & Under - Odin Chowning 133-364; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 144-360; Boys 12 & Up - Easton Boyles 207-549; Girls 12 & Up - Taezia Griffeth 152-407
Double Nickel Scratch Association
At Super Bowl, Cody, Wyoming
Robert Brown of Wapati, Wyoming, defeated Dan Dolan of Billings in the challenge championship match Sunday by a score of 244-166. Brown forced the second match by winning the first, 217-202.
With the win, Brown took home $275, while Dolan pocketed $240 for his efforts.
The high game was posted by Craig Harpe of Bozeman with a 290 in qualifying. The top qualifier was Harpe with a 967 total for four games.
Other honor scores included Forrest Cole (711, 735), Steve Kennedy (703), Dan Dolan (721), Mike Hardesty (740), Mike Kitchen (732) and Robert Brown (723).
There were 50 bowlers who competed from Wyoming, and Montana. The order of finish is listed below and bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings.
Brown (Wapati, Wyoming), Dan Dolan, Mike Hardesty (Belgrade), Scott Gasser, Curt Macha (Sheridan, Wyoming), Kurt Davey (Red Lodge), Todd Phillips (Deaver, Wyoming), Mike Kitchen (Lovell, Wyoming), John Whitaker (Roundup), Dave Winslow, Forrest Cole (Lander, Wyoming), Allan Richardson (Cody, Wyoming), Jeff Hess (Columbus), Dean Hoyt, Don Whiteman (Powell, Wyoming), Bill Dugan, Jack Schmidt, Craig Harpe (Bozeman), Will Powers (Sheridan, Wyoming), John Lafko (Columbus), Mark Kemp (Livingston), Dale Matthaes, Bob Pribyl, Barry Campbell (Forsyth), George Maragos, Ron Engelhardt, Brett Barker (Columbus), Monty Corbett (Cody, Wyoming), Craig Nickel, Russ Penkal (Bozeman), Steve Kennedy (Sheridan, Wyo.), and Ron Schmidt (Lovell, Wyoming).
The next tournament will be held on Dec. 19 at Evergreen Lanes in Forsyth. There will be two shifts of qualifying, with shift times at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The second shift is limited to the first 32 bowlers who sign up for the shift.
The second shift is already full for the Forsyth tournament stop. This tournament will be strictly for the senior bowlers who are 54 and older with both men and women who will be turning 55 between September and April of the current year invited to bowl.
Bowlers planning on attending the next tournament should contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or email at dalematthaes@gmail.com to reserve a spot.
