Hilands

Wednesday seniors

2 net of four: Ben Graves-Mike Hansen-Dave Kinnard-Rich Hageman 57; Bill Mills-Meredith Reiter-Jerry Hanson-Larry Larson 60; Dave Rye-Jerry Wolf-C.W. Lo-Chet Birkeland 63.

Pryor Creek

Seniors

Mystery double orange ball: Clark Swan-Dan Vogt-Rick Reid-Patrick Sherman 125; Ace Barcus-Gary Schuetzle-Al Pehler-Ron Englehart-Ned Johnson-Jerry Olson-Cliff Pickens-John Duerwaechter 127; Kim Carlson-Martin Rukstad-Don Charpentier 127; Mike Songer-Max Erickson-Dave Scott-Kenny Southworth 128.

Par 3

Ladies league, Throw Out Hole

Flight 1: Rebecca Hagan 53, Nancy Schieno 58, Mona Bailey 63, Elvira Wilcox 63, Carol Simmons 63.

Flight 2: Vicki Bell 62, Jeanne Astle 63, Donna Newell 64, Joyce Norris 65, Jean Becker 66.

Flight 3: Laurie Dolan 63, Carolyn Collins 67, Jane Connelly 70, Lynn Redman 73, Margaret Solheim 76.

Yellowstone 

Ladies Day

Low Net

Flight I: (tie card playoff) Jennie Typanski 81, Linda Baugh 81. 

Flight II: Marlene Carstens 73, Karen Hayes 81.

Seniors Day

Two Ball (Net): Steven Duganz/John Halstvedt/Patrick Nau/David Larsen -14,  Bradley Jensen/William Smoot/Fred Kazmierski/Phillip Griffin -10.

