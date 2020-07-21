Golf
Hole-In-One
On Sunday, Leigh Gipe made a hole-in-one on hole No. 8 at Eaglerock. The hole was playing 110-yards long and she used her 9-iron. Witnesses were Justin and Faith Gipe.
Yegen
Ladies Morning League team low net: Julie Hilliard, Kathy Kuck, Carol Gilham, Barb Lawson 145; Marge Myhra, Jane Connelly, Bridett Visser, Rose Ontiveros 146.4 Jo Ausk, Elvira Wilcox, Rosalyn Visser, Donna Lance 146.8.
Ladies flags: 10 Natalie Heinzeroth, 11 Jennie Jones, 12 Rhonda Lefler, 13 Kathy Kuck, 14 Natalie Heinzeroth, 15 Robin Deguara, 16 Barbara Kosovich, 17 Karen Harlan, 18 Rhonda Lefler.
Lake Hills
Tuesday Morning Ladies League
Flags: 11 Cheryl Sandbak, 13 Mary Landon, 15 Dodie Clapper, 17 Karlene Lehfeldt, 18 Pat Pitt.
Low putts: Carolyn Collis.
Yellowstone
Ladies Day
Low putts: Linda Clawson 31, Karen Rutherford 32, Jennie Typanski 35.
Flags: 3 Karen Rutherford, 9 Karen Rutherford, 7 Karen Stensrud, 14 Linda Clawson, 17 Karen Rutherford, 18 Ginger Nelson.
Tuesday Night League
Couples scramble: Dale Haarr/Jennifer Haarr/Clint Reynolds/Barbara Reynolds/Matthew Holetz/Sheri Holetz 59, Joe Blaseg/Karyl Blaseg/Chad Dockter/Whitney Waylander/Drew Leveaux/Emily Leveaux 60.
Flags: 3 Tiffani Coleman, 7 Matt Holetz, 8 Drew Leveaux, 8 Emily Leveaux.
Hilands
Fun Night
Shamble, 2 Net: Ryan Truscott/Curt Wheeler/Mark Hunt/Ray Scozzari/Rusty Gackle/Chet Birkeland 57; Jeff Gruizenga/Ken Steinmetz/Bob Blackford/Dennis Roberts/Greg Wood/Dale Hudiburgh 57.
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro Am
Professional results: Jeff Allen 70, Eddie Kavran 72, Glenn Godfrey 73, Chad Dillon 73.
Team results: Mike Bohman/Laurie Lee/Teresa Eicher/Jo Lewis 128; Brock Frates/Camero Frates/Kami Scott/Marcy Friedly 128; Andrew Cortez/Ashley Cortez/Val Griffith/Amber Griffith 130; Jeff Allen/Amand King/Brenna Larson/Jalen Wagner 131.
Amateur sweeps
Flight 1: Gross: Carrie Carpenter 73, Susan Haskins 79. Net: Brennan Larson 69, Falinda Hall 73, Amber Griffith 73.
Flight 2: Gross: Jo Lewis 87, Tracy Reiter 90. Net: Barb Thomas 68, Kami Scott 71.
Flight 3: Gross: Camero Frates 87, Candice Godfrey 97, Laura Turner 97. Net: Robin Manning 70, Traci Hirsch 72, Jan Cronin 72.
Yellowstone County Junior Golf
at Yellowstone
July 24
Tee times
Front
Boys 16-17
7 a.m.: Conor Walsh, Carson Hackmann, Reese Jensen, Cade Wagner
7:07: Landen Gradwohl, Trey Ewalt, Reece Mayala, Casey Wilson
7:14: Riley Gause, Cameron Hackmann, Mitchell Fogelson, Joseph Driscoll
Boys 15
7:21: Bridger Davidson, Jack Tracy, Boomer Taylen, Eli Weisenberger
7:28: Ridge Wohler, Gage Grevious, McClain Leffler, Carson Bruyere, Meredith Marsh
Girls 13-14
7:35: Jacey Spitzer, Alison Shenk, Rebecca Washington
7:42: Avery Fawcett, Lauren Mayala, Alyssa Robertus, Alex Miller
Girls 11-12
7:49: Tatum Bush, Jordan Nielsen, Payten Taylen, Bailey Bruce
Boys 10
7:59: Tighe Stiles, Logan Brocklebank, Trevor Guyer
8:09: Cord Logan, Jack Nielsen, Jonas Johnson
Girls 8-10
8:19: Arabella Harris, Hadley Mosser
8:29: Paige Loberg, Clare Jensen, Rayvin Stensrud
Boys 8-9
8:39: Ethan McPherson, Jackson Bender, Rory Ryan, Silas Wyckoff
Back
Girls 15-17
7 a.m.: Annika Brocklebank, Molly Cooney, Hannah Adams
7:07: Kenzie Walsh, Isabella Johnson, Hayden Trost
7:14: Bryn Turnquist, Haylee Adams, Kadence Fisher, Barbara McGregor
Boys 14
7:21: Garrett Ellis, Trayson Hart, Brady Meek
7:28: Keaton Miller, Sam Norman, Kellen Wrzesinski
7:35: Hayden Hauge, Landon Olson, Mike Courts, Tye Boone
Boys 13
7:42: Payton O’Neil, Logan Connolly, Carter Uhrich
7:49: Larry McGovern, William Conat, Eli Stensberg
7:56: Hunter Schulke, Owen Telford, Josh Sears, Jackson Stiles
Boys 11
8:03: Ty Telford, Colin Jensen, Matteo Harris, Avery Hunter
Boys 12
8:10: Caleb Fornshell, Isaac Mosser, Tim Lien, Matthew Ramshaw
8:17: Cole Lozier, Griffin Weisenberger, Tucker Davis, Royce Taylor
8:24: Riley Meyer, Palmer Coleman, Brock Johnston, Colton Bush
University of Providence Scholarship Golf Tournament
GREAT FALLS — The annual University of Providence Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 29 at Eagle Falls Golf Course here.
The tournament will consist of four-person teams playing in a scramble format. For a $650 a team, four players will get a round of golf, two golf carts, lunch and range balls. The winning team will walk away with $1,500, second place is worth $650 and third will receive $350.
There also will be competitions at various holes: longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt and more.
The money raised through this tournament will go towards giving scholarship money to University of Providence student-athletes.
For information, contact Jim Sargent at 406-450-1147.
Youth baseball
Montana District 1 Little league
Tournament of Champions
Majors: Williams Appraisal (BC) 2, Dairy Queen (BS) 1; Ballard Petroleum (BA) 8, Border States Electric (LA) 3; Big Horn Testing (BS) 2, AAA (BS) 0; Engineering West (COL) 8, Montana Waterworks (BA) 4.
Juniors: Billings Oral Surgery (BABS) 12, Eide Bailey (BC) 2; EconoPrint (BC) 19, Singh (HTS) 7; Scheels (BABS) 16, Yellowstone Bank (BC) 9; Harmony Coffee Bar (LA) 8, Blue Body Paint (LKPJ) 4.
