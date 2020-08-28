Golf
Hilands
Ladies Point Par: Darlene Rector 62, Sue Mulkey 66, Candice Godfrey 75.
Yegen
Wednesday Senior League Championship
Gross club champion: John Steele 152.
Net club champion: LeRoy Morse 126.
A: Gross, John Steele 152. Net, Richard Stiener 137, Parker, Turnquist, Bridges 141.
B: Gross, Jim Sears 153. Net: Ed Butler 134, John Kemp 135.
C: Gross, Joe WHite 157. Net, Greg Branstetter 135, Jerry Rivinius 135.
D: Gross, George Allen 164. Net, Morris Cortez 136, Rico Brennan 140.
E: Gross Brian Reay 168, Steve Lenhardt 168, Steve Schieno 168. Net, Tommy Johnson 137.
F: Ted Rist 175. Net, Bill Johnson 143, Jim Norris 144, Dave Pope 144.
G: Gross, Sherm Supola 172. Net, Lyle Gabrian 136, Jack Payne 138.
H: Gross, Bill Turnquist 179, Chuck Wilkom 179. Net, Greg Smith 134.
I: Gross, Gene Tuka 191, Bob Pederson 191. Net, Sam Young 143.J: Gross, Leroy Morse 186. Net, Sam Deckert 137, Scott McMillin 152.
Flags, Aug. 27: 1, Armstrong; 2, Kemp; 3, Gundlach; 4, Stiener; 5, Peaton; 6, Steele; 7, Nash; 8, Gabrian; 9, Reay; 10, Buttler; 11, Ipple; 12, Ashcraft; 13, Doll; 14, Caraveau; 15, R. Snyder; 16, J. Johnson; 17-18, Twilling.
Laurel
Billings Clinic Open
Gross: Drew Levaux, Andrew Newman, Kyle Thelen, John Nielson 122.
Net: Scott Aspenlieder, Robbie Neihart, Mark Klein, Cory Moore 107; John Hedge, Timothy Kientz, CB Wagner, Chris Anderson 108; Dusty Eaton, Paul Siderius, Bill Dubeau, Chris Martison 109.
Flags: 1 Jordan Schidt, 2 Jim Heath, 2 Nathan Michael, 3 Dr. Eric Nelson, 4 Ian Songer, 4 Robbie Neihart, 5 Ryan Williams, 6 Rhett Kastelitz, 7 Lonnie Wallace, 8 Jerry Pearsall, 9 Troy Kane, 10 Lexi Pyette, 11 Ashley Cortez, 12 Jared Strickland, 13 Curt Wheeler, 14 John Galt, 15 Katie Michunovich, 16 Wayne Nelson, 17 Brady Hoiness, 18 Rock Taylor.
