NILE Rope N Stroke
The NILE’s Rope N Stroke golf and rodeo event will be held July 30 through Aug. 1.
The event begins Friday, July 30 with a 7 p.m. calcutta at the Blue Cat Arena in Huntley. The following day, a golf tournament will be held at Eaglerock Golf Course, with registration beginning at 8 and teams teeing off at 9. A NILE membership picnic and golf day begins at 2:30 p.m., with a dinner beginning at 6:30 at the Rhoadside Event Center in Huntley. A calcutta for the team roping event begins at 7:30 with an auction to follow. On Sunday, the roping portion of the event will start at 10 a.m. at Blue Cat Arena. The NILE summer spin roping event begins at 1.
Entry Fees are $425 per team which breaks down as follows: $150 per person for ropers, $125 per person for golfers. Teams that competed in 2020 will have a space reserved for them to compete in 2021 until June 15. Returning teams that do not pay their fees in full by June 15 will lose their space.
For information, call 406-256-2495 or email shelby@thenile.org.
Golf
Lake Hills
Ladies
Results: 10 Cheryl Brown, 11 Alicia Lee, 13 Mary Johnson, 14 Sandy Leach, 15 Sandy Leach, 17 Sandy Leach, 18 Becky Stabio.
Low Putts: Janelle Keelin 16.
Eaglerock
Seniors
Scramble: 1, John Kemp/Charlie Peaton/Bill Poore/Ken Haag 65; 2, Ron Peterson/Terry Lane/Tye Schulz/Will Muckelvane 65; 3, Todd Rose/Greg Charnesky/Doug Green/Dick Dye 65; 4, Jim Moody/Jim Keeling/Chuck Morgan/Roger Clemmons 65; 5, Allen Krum/Lane Snyder/Dick Jonasen/Dan Dinardi 65.
Flags: David Kennedy/Ron Peterson/Gary Good/Roger Clemmons.
Yegen
Morning Ladies
Flight 1: Nancy Beeter 17, Sharon Albery 18, Nancy Willkom 18.
Flight 2: Donna Lance 17, Carol Simmons 18.
Flight 3: Loretta Doll 18, Patty Fekety 19, Caroline Kale 19.
Flight 4: Lynn Tuell 20, Jean Thompson 20.
Ladies Night
Flags: 10 Sarah Wheeler, 11 Linda Brunelle, 12 Leslie Sills, 13 Barb Lawson, 14 Mary Harris, 15 Kathleen Wagner, 16 Robin Cambell, 17 Alice Lauren, 18 Mary Harris.
Hilands
Men's Fun Night
Low Net: 1, Scott Twito/Bob Blackford/Dwight Mckay 29; 2, Todd Torbert/Tim Mascarena/Jerry Hanson 30; 3, Bart Erickson/Dale Hudiburgh/Jake Korell 31.
Yellowstone CC
Tuesday Night League
Results: 1, Curtis Finnicum/Julie Finnicum, 32; 2(tie), Danny Desin/Haylie Desin, 33; 2(tie), Tyler Crennen/Brooke Crennen, 33; 4(tie), Doug Benge/Lucy Benge, 34; 4(tie), Mick Durham/Donna Durham, 34; 4(tie), Gary Simonich/Lynda Stoner, 34; 4(tie), Corby Freitag/Rene Freitag, 34.
Flags: Long Putt no. 3, Ed Dean. Long Putt no. 9, Danny Desin.
