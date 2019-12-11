Basketball
MSU Billings Holiday Camp
BILLINGS — The Montana State University Billings men’s and women’s basketball teams have announced they will hold a holiday basketball camp for boys and girls in grades kindergarten to eighth grade Dec. 30-31. The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to noon both days and costs $60 per player ($10 discount for additional sibling).
Features of the camp include a camp T-shirt, fundamental skill development, individual and team competitions, and time spent with current MSUB student-athletes and coaching staff.
To register for the Holiday Camp, visit msubcamps.com or email dwynia@msubillings.edu. Questions can be directed to 406-657-2369.
Attendees of the camp will have to opportunity to receive instruction from women’s basketball coach Kevin Woodin and men’s basketball coach Mick Durham. Woodin is in his 16th season as head coach and has amassed a 255-181 record as the winningest coach in MSUB history.
Durham is in his second season in charge of the Yellowjacket men’s basketball team. Last season, they returned to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament and finished 15-14 overall.
Bowling
New Year's Eve Blind-Draw 8-Pin No Tap tourney
The annual New Year's Eve Blind-Draw 8-Pin No Tap tourney is at Sunset.
The cost is $40 per person. There will be food, door prizes and champagne at midnight.
For information, call 656-6211 or stop by the bowling alley at 1625 Central in Billings.
Double Nickel
The Double Nickel will be holding its fourth tournament of the year Sunday at Evergreen Lanes in Forsyth. Shift times are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The second shift is limited to the first 32 bowlers who sign up. To confirm your place in the tournament, contact Dale at 406-652-3104 or by email at dalematthaes@gmail.com. If any bowler is signed up for the second shift and will not be attending, please let Dale know immediately.
Billiards
Fraternal pool
Results: Golden Eagles 10, Moose 7; Eagle Eye 10, Eagle Claw 8; KC Royals 10, Bald Eagles 7
Standings: Golden Eagles 121, Eagle Eye 113, KC Royals 107, Eagle Claw 92, Moose 63, Bald Eagles 62
