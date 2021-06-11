Golf
Yellowstone County Junior Golf
at Eaglerock
June 14
Tee times
Front
Boys 14
7 a.m.: Zander Brester, Gavin Kindsfather, Dakota Quast
Girls 11-14
7:08: Kennadie Peterman, Molly Cooney, Paige Loberg
7:16: Lauren Mayala, Kadence Fisher, Alex Miller
7:24: Alyssa Robertus, Hannah Adams, Paige Lethert, Rebecca Washington
7:32: Kenzie Walsh, Haylee Adams, Isabella Johnson, Hayden Trost
Boys 15
7:40: Landon Olson, Kyle Kennah, Josh Sears
7:48: McGuire Hanson, Mike Courts, Brady McCollom
7:56: David Ramshaw, Trayson Hart, Keaton Miller
Back
Boys 16-17
7 a.m.: Cade Wagner, Blake Harlan, Tyler Brunner
7:08: Reese Jensen, Everest Coleman, Trey Ewalt, Joseph Driscoll
7:16: Meredith Marsh, Conor Walsh, Sam Norman, Casey Wilson
Boys 13
7:24: Brock Johnston, Palmer Coleman, Karson Gibbs, Ashton Fleury
7:32: Isaac Mosser, Cole Lozier, Brek Strobel, Griffin Zimmer
7:40: Griffin Weisenberger, Tucker Davis, Riley Meyer, Jackson Eckley
Boys 11-12
7:48: Jack Nielsen, Brady Muus, Gabe Glassing
7:56: Wyatt Johannes, Cord Logan, Avery Hunter, Matthew Ramshaw
Marker groups
Boys/girls 8-10
8:04: Avery Norman, Rocco Harris, Arabella Harris, Dax Winterholler, Mallory Harris
8:14: Austyn McElvain, Cruz Saylor, Barrett Winterholler, Chelsea Winterholler
Alternates
Nathan/Tracy Lozier
