Golf
Hilands
Hilands Swing
Overall Champion: Kee Dunning/Ashley Cortez.
Flight 1: Kee Dunning/Ashley Cortez; 2(tie) Jill Venable/Alicia Fox, 2(tie) Debra Bonogofsky/Priscilla Korb; 4, Barb Thomas/Sue Irvin; 5, Candice Godfrey/Stacy Summers.
Flight 2: 1, Susan Walton/Andi Halsten; 2, Jenny Ludvigson/Amy Boyer; 3, Janet Haar/Cindy Reno; 4, Carolyn Campbell/Jeanne Peterson; 5, Nancy Wandler/Bonnie Wutzke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.