Hilands Swing

Overall Champion: Kee Dunning/Ashley Cortez.

Flight 1: Kee Dunning/Ashley Cortez; 2(tie) Jill Venable/Alicia Fox, 2(tie) Debra Bonogofsky/Priscilla Korb; 4, Barb Thomas/Sue Irvin; 5, Candice Godfrey/Stacy Summers.

Flight 2: 1, Susan Walton/Andi Halsten; 2, Jenny Ludvigson/Amy Boyer; 3, Janet Haar/Cindy Reno; 4, Carolyn Campbell/Jeanne Peterson; 5, Nancy Wandler/Bonnie Wutzke.

