Yegen

Seniors

Modified kickoff scramble: Russell Brown, Joe Ginalias, Bill Turnquist, Bob Schuler 62; Mike Holtz, Bill Corcoran, Doug Green, Verne Petermann 66; Gary Good, Pete Conway, Bill Houghton, Sam Deckert 66; Wayne Everson, Bill Comstock, Gary Lefor, Ralph Snodgrass 67; Steele,Earl May, Larry Karls, Bob Eggebrecht 67.

Hilands

Seniors

2 Net: Larry Larson, Chet Birkeland, Stan Simmons, Ed Hammer 56; Jim Anderson, Jerry Wolf, Dwight Mackay, Art Geiger 58; Mike Hanson, Dale Hudiburgh, Bill Mills 61.

Laurel

Seniors

Bill Huyser-Terry Caekaert 89; Marc Lackman-Tom Maurer 109; Denny Marek-Mauri Kaiser 110; Carl Wallila-Francis Rick 116.

Pryor Creek

Men's league

Flight 1: Gross: Bill Ehresman 78, Russ McCleelan 79, Clay Schwartz 79. Net: Scott Dickinson 72, Doug Wilson 73, Ned Johnerson 74.

Flight 2: Gross: Marty Derrig 79, Kim Carlson 82, Doug Johnson 85. Net: Bruce Grendahl 68, Mike Pickett 72, Keith Beartusk 74.

Flight 3: Gross: Bob Riehl 80, Walter Smith 86, Cliff Frank 87. Net: Martin Rukstad 75, Clint MacIntyre 75, Tom Romine 76.

Flight 4: Gross: Pete Peterson 89, Bruce Rost 92, Gerry Bittner 92. Net: Dick Montague 72, Michael Cary 74, Don Charpentier 77.

Flight 5: Gross: Wally Sims 90, Dave Davidson 92, Jim Lee 92. Net: Cliff Amundsen 72, Jim Rex 73, Harvey Susott 74.

