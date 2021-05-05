Golf
Yegen
Seniors
Modified kickoff scramble: Russell Brown, Joe Ginalias, Bill Turnquist, Bob Schuler 62; Mike Holtz, Bill Corcoran, Doug Green, Verne Petermann 66; Gary Good, Pete Conway, Bill Houghton, Sam Deckert 66; Wayne Everson, Bill Comstock, Gary Lefor, Ralph Snodgrass 67; Steele,Earl May, Larry Karls, Bob Eggebrecht 67.
Hilands
Seniors
2 Net: Larry Larson, Chet Birkeland, Stan Simmons, Ed Hammer 56; Jim Anderson, Jerry Wolf, Dwight Mackay, Art Geiger 58; Mike Hanson, Dale Hudiburgh, Bill Mills 61.
Laurel
Seniors
Bill Huyser-Terry Caekaert 89; Marc Lackman-Tom Maurer 109; Denny Marek-Mauri Kaiser 110; Carl Wallila-Francis Rick 116.
Pryor Creek
Men's league
Flight 1: Gross: Bill Ehresman 78, Russ McCleelan 79, Clay Schwartz 79. Net: Scott Dickinson 72, Doug Wilson 73, Ned Johnerson 74.
Flight 2: Gross: Marty Derrig 79, Kim Carlson 82, Doug Johnson 85. Net: Bruce Grendahl 68, Mike Pickett 72, Keith Beartusk 74.
Flight 3: Gross: Bob Riehl 80, Walter Smith 86, Cliff Frank 87. Net: Martin Rukstad 75, Clint MacIntyre 75, Tom Romine 76.
Flight 4: Gross: Pete Peterson 89, Bruce Rost 92, Gerry Bittner 92. Net: Dick Montague 72, Michael Cary 74, Don Charpentier 77.
Flight 5: Gross: Wally Sims 90, Dave Davidson 92, Jim Lee 92. Net: Cliff Amundsen 72, Jim Rex 73, Harvey Susott 74.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.