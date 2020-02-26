Billiards
Fraternal Pool League
Results: Golden Eagles 12, Eagle Claw 5; Eagle Eye 15, Bald Eagles 2; KC Royals 11, Moose 6.
Standings: Golden Eagles 220, KC Royals 190, Eagle Eye 190, Eagle Claw 173, Bald Eagles 132, Moose 118.
Wrestling
Montana AAU Girls State Wrestling Championships
The Montana AAU Girls State Wrestling Championships folkstyle tournament is March 7 at Billings Senior.
Katie Kriebel, a two-time senior world bronze medalist, will conduct a coaches clinic on Friday, March 6, from 7-8 p.m. and a presentation/mini-clinic for girls wrestlers on Saturday, March 7, from 9-9:30 a.m.
Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m. March 7.
Wrestlers can register and pay online at www.trackwrestling.com. The fee is $15 per wrestler. Online registration closes Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. Onsite registration will be available for an additional $20 ($35 per wrestler).
For information about the registration process, contact Lisa Gorder at gorder@midrivers.com or Amanda Cortez at corteza2013@gmail.com .
Wrestler check-in/weigh-ins/registration is March 6 from 4:30-7 p.m.
Age divisions are Tot to Elite.
Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for students and those 5 & under are free.
For information, contact tournament directors Josh Beeman ( beemanj@billingsschools.org ) or Cody Turnquist ( cody.turnquist@fib.com ).
Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Pioneer, Ricky McBeth, 237-243-225-705, 209 avg.
Fireside: Pioneer, Mike Freund, 238-269-276-783, 213 avg.
Fireside: Pioneer, Kyle Wyckoff, 279-207-257-743, 217 avg.
Basketball
City Rec
Men's at Castle Rock: Fresh Prince 75, Blacklodge Renegades 63; Falls Down 80, Venture Stone 57; Tire-Rama 57, Team Project 46.
At Medicine Crow: Commercial Risk Managers 61, Juros Pharmacy 50; Hofman Angus/WSB 79, ECI 62; Old Bears 59, Computers Unlimited 43.
