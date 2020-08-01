Golf

Yellowstone

2-Person Best Ball: 1, Julie Winkler & Kathie Dugger 61; 2, Mike Bogy & Ian Grosulak 62.

Hole-In-One

Michael Milch aced the 234-yard second hold at Yellowstone Country Club from the forward tees. Milch used a driver to record an albatross (3-under par) on the par-4 hole. The shot was witnessed by Nolan Harada.

 

