Golf
Yellowstone
2-Person Best Ball: 1, Julie Winkler & Kathie Dugger 61; 2, Mike Bogy & Ian Grosulak 62.
Hole-In-One
Michael Milch aced the 234-yard second hold at Yellowstone Country Club from the forward tees. Milch used a driver to record an albatross (3-under par) on the par-4 hole. The shot was witnessed by Nolan Harada.
