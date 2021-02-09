Big Sky State Games
The Big Sky State Games has teamed up with Mountain Alarm Fire and Security to offer four scholarships that recognize the importance of sportsmanship and character in athletics. It is open to high school juniors (during the 2020-2021 school year) who have participated in the State Games. The scholarship deadline is Friday, May 7, 2021.
Scholarship applications are available at high school counselor offices statewide, at the Big Sky State Games office (490 N. 31st in Billings), or online at www.bigskygames.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.