Big Sky State Games

The Big Sky State Games has teamed up with Mountain Alarm Fire and Security to offer four scholarships that recognize the importance of sportsmanship and character in athletics. It is open to high school juniors (during the 2020-2021 school year) who have participated in the State Games. The scholarship deadline is Friday, May 7, 2021.

Scholarship applications are available at high school counselor offices statewide, at the Big Sky State Games office (490 N. 31st in Billings), or online at www.bigskygames.org.

