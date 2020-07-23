Little League
Montana District 1
Tournament of Champions
Wednesday
Majors Baseball: Williams Appraisal (BC) 8, Ballard Petroleum (BA) 2; Engineering West (COL) 3, Big Horn Testing (BS) 2.
Juniors Baseball: EconoGlass (BC) 11, Billings Oral Surery (BABS) 9; Scheels (BC) 10, Harmony Coffee Bar (LA) 9.
Seniors Baseball: Mosaic Threads (BABS) 19, Hot Rod Garage (LK) 9.
Golf
Lake Hills
Alternate shot
Match 1: Kirt Christensen (Pryor Creek) and Ron Pearson (Lake Hills) 1 UP over Mark Hansen, Rod Kessler (Lake Hills).
Match 2: Bob Holloway, Todd Koepp (Lake Hills) 5 & 4 over Dave Armstrong, Jerry Rivinius (Eagle Rock).
Match 3: Glenn Hageman, Rob McDonald (Lake Hills) 5 & 4 over Terry Lane, Lane Snyder (Eagle Rock).
Match 4: John Cannon, Mike Sullivan (Lake Hills) 3 & 2 over Jim Keeling, Paul Mock (Lake Hills).
Match 5: Del Hayter, Robert Marshall (Lake Hills) 1 UP over Howard Sumner, Jack Wahl (Lake Hills).
Match 6: Ron Burke, Bob Nisbet (Lake Hills) 2 & 1 over Milt Strong, Dave Williams (Lake Hills).
Juniors
Optimist Qualifier
Boys
14-15: Ty Boone, Billings, 78.
12-13: Logan Connolly, Billings, 73 (won playoff); Sam Norman, Laurel, 73; William Conat, Columbus, 80; Eli Stensberg, Billings, 85.
10-11: Colin Jensen, Billings, 87.
NOTE: Boone, Connolly and Jensen advanced to the Optimist Junior Championship next July in Florida. Norman, Conat and Stensberg shot scores low enough to qualify them to compete in the tournament should Connolly be unable to attend.
Par 3
Seniors
3 Clubs
Flight 1: Gross: Roger Ditto 61; Gary Ugrin 67. Net: Bill Cochran 54, John Boll 62, Si Simonsen 62.
Flight 2: Gross: Randy Barthelmess 64, Jim Norris 74. Net: Chuck Morgan 53, Eddie Sandoval 56.
Flight 3: Gross: Fred Faber 68, Dick Wesnick 74. Net: Rick McIntyre 51, Charles Paris 56.
Flight 4: Gross: Gary Amundson 80, Dick Hilgendorf 84. Net: Butch Brauer 55, Neal Nash 56.
