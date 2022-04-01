Lacrosse
West Billings Bandits
The Bandits will open their season on Saturday at 10 a.m. by taking on the Great Falls Fury on the new turf field at Amend Park.
The 22-member roster for the Bandits includes players from Billings West and Laurel high schools.
The Bandits are ranked fourth out of nine teams in preseason polling.
Bowling
700 Series
Sunset: Travis Bird, 233-263-212-708, Wednesday Night Metro, 217 avg.
Sunset: Brandon Brown, 201-257-255-713, Tuesday Night Mixed, 189 avg.
