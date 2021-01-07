Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Nathan Woodard, 234-266-225–725, Sunday Nite Mixed, 203 avg.; Jake Marsich, 226-256-254–736, Sunday Nite Mixed, 210 avg.; Dayton Willoughby, 223-235-258–716, Sunday Nite Mixed, 220 avg.
Weekly scores
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Margaret Bauers 223-556; Matt Lawson 257-685.
Fireside Embers: Julie Surrell-Stops 179-481; Todd DeLeon 268, Kasey Corneliusen 634.
Sunday Nite Mixed: Rhonda McJunkin 204-524; Eric McJunkin 289-719; Brandy Noall 213-525; Jake Marsich 270-736.
Early Risers: Mary Lynn Purcell 201-544; Kevin Stiles 267-641; Mary Lynn Purcell 159-451; Kevin Stiles 248, Mike Pickett 611.
Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 210-522; Larry Thomas 246-579.
Drifter: Donovan Ferrin 277, Dayton Willoughby 760; Dale Matthaes 256, JJ Hill 737.
Tuesday Firesiders: Rhonda McJunkin 224-563; Shannon Widdicombe 189, Pat Pitt 473.
Sojourners: Kristi Siroky 531.
Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 233-530; Mike Brophy 235-674.
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Cindy Bushman 212, Laura Holm 534; Randy Holm 246, JR McNulty 647.
Jubilee Seniors: Mary Baasch 202, Carolyn Cook 510; Jim Freeman 226-602.
Six Shooters: Alysia Anderson 245-586; Amanda Fergerson 211, Alysia Anderson 522.
Pioneer: Jason Lauwers 288, Josh Link 781.
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 193-503; Kyle Bomar 232, Tom Simmons 542.
Tuesday Night Terror: Marilyn Moore 226-579; Mike Scheppele 286, Ken Taft 699.
Tuesday Night: Marilyn Moore 181-499; Corby Moore 235, Dayton Willoughby 643.
Wednesday Night Metro: Bruce Pelzel 279, Jasyn Fox 278-702.
