Golf
Hilands
Tuesday Fun Night
Shamble results: 1, Jeff Gruizenga/Mike Hansen/Rich Hageman/Steve Diefenderfe. 2, Bart Erickson/Jake Korell/Tim Mascarena/Chet Birkeland.
Yellowstone
Last Gasp
Results: 1, Elizabeth Halverson/Linda Clawson/Marlene Carstens/Robin Tunnicliff, 121; 2, Tiffani Coleman/Karen Stensrud/Mona Clark, 119; 3, Traci Hirsch; Pier Brewer/Jeanne Judson/Twyla Best, 114.
Flags: 2. Janet Schroeder, 3. Janet Schroeder, 5. Linda Clawson, 7. Traci Hirsch, 8. Susan King, 9. Susan Barrow, 12. Twyla Best, 13. Jeanne Judson, 14. Jami McNea, 16. Karen Stensrud, 17. Susie Kemmis, 18. Mary Halstvedt.
Yegen
Morning Ladies
Flight 1: Jo Ausk 42, Michele Geer 42, Barb Lawson 42.
Flight 2: Elvira Wilcox 44, Nancy Beeter 50, Sharlene Loendorf 51, Norine Maier 51.
Flight 3: Cathy Wagenhals 51, Barb Junnila 53, Donna Lance 54.
Flight 4: Carol Gilham 56, Lynn Tuell 58, Caroline Kale 59.
