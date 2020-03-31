Bowling

Double Nickel Association

The final Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association tournament, scheduled for April 5 at Town & Country Lanes in Billings, has been postponed indefinitely. The possibility of rescheduling the event will be discussed later in the year. For information, contact Dale Matthaes at dalematthaes@gmail.com or at (406)-652-3104.

Big Sky State Games

Big Sky Fit Kids Challenge

Big Sky Fit Kids, a program of the Big Sky State Games, is encouraging Montana youth in grades K-5 to take the 5210 challenge.

Big Sky Fit Kids provides free health and nutrition programming for Montana’s youth. Programs include the two-month Team Challenge, Fit Kids Day and the individual 5210 challenge. 

The 5210 challenge consists of kids eating five servings of fruits and vegetables per day, limiting leisure screen time to two hours or less, completing one hour of physical activity, and drinking zero sugary beverages per day for a whole week. The dates of the program have been extended to any Monday-Friday between now and May 1. All successful challengers will be entered into a random drawing at to win a new bike and helmet. Forms are available at bigskyfitkids.org and must be submitted by May 6. Everyone that completes the 5210 challenge will receive a Big Sky Fit Kids gift. For information, email info@bigskygames.org .

