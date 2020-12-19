Bowling

300 game

Ron Engelhardt of Billings rolled his 16th career 300 game while competing in the TNT league at Sunset Bowl. He also had games of 204 and 178 for a 682 series.

700 series

Sunset: Joel Borg, 235-244-226-705, TNT, 210 avg.

Sunset: Ron Engelhardt, 212-246-246-704, Tuesday Night Mixed.

Sunset: Jake Marsich, 245-235-256-736, Wednesday Night Metro, 209 avg.

