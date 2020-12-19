Bowling
300 game
Ron Engelhardt of Billings rolled his 16th career 300 game while competing in the TNT league at Sunset Bowl. He also had games of 204 and 178 for a 682 series.
700 series
Sunset: Joel Borg, 235-244-226-705, TNT, 210 avg.
Sunset: Ron Engelhardt, 212-246-246-704, Tuesday Night Mixed.
Sunset: Jake Marsich, 245-235-256-736, Wednesday Night Metro, 209 avg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.